The European Commission is mobilising a further €50 million in emergency humanitarian funding to help the people hit by drought in the Horn of Africa. With many in the region relying on livestock herding and subsistence farming, the prolonged drought is having devastating consequences on food availability and livelihoods. Today's additional funding brings total EU humanitarian aid to the region to €366.5 million since 2018. Christos Stylianides, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, said: “The EU is stepping up its support for the people affected by a prolonged drought in the Horn of Africa. During my several visits to countries in the region, I have seen first-hand how much climate extremes are affecting this part of Africa. Our funding will help extend humanitarian assistance in the affected areas, helping communities ward off the risk of famine.” Funding from this aid package will support drought-affected communities in Somalia (€25 million), Ethiopia (€20 million), Kenya (€3 million) and Uganda (€2 million). The full press release is available online. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz de Gordejuela, Tel.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi, Tel.: +32 229 69140)

Conçu pour devenir le guichet unique pour les indications géographiques de l'UE, eAmbrosia vient de rajouter les termes protégés des boissons spiritueuses à ceux des vins déjà présents dans ce nouveau registre unique et centralisé. Jusqu'à maintenant, il existait trois bases de données séparées (e-Bacchus, e-Spirit et DOOR) pour les indications géographiques des vins, boissons spiritueuses et produits alimentaires. Dans un souci de simplification et de transparence, la base de données publique eAmbrosia a été lancée par la Commission en avril 2019, et intègre peu à peu tous les 3 200 termes protégés dans l'UE. Les produits agricoles et alimentaires de la base DOOR devraient être également inclus d'ici la fin de l'année. Tous ces noms doivent leurs caractéristiques ou leur réputation à leur région de production en raison des particularités de leur environnement ou du savoir-faire des producteurs locaux. Les indications géographiques font la promotion de cette expertise et du statut particulier de ces produits. Plus d'informations sont disponibles sur les pages concernant la politique de qualité de la Commission européenne. (Pour plus d'informations: Daniel Rosario – Tél: +32 2 29 56185; Clémence Robin – Tél: +32 229 52 509)

Antitrust: Commission sends Statement of Objections to O2 CZ, CETIN and TMobile CZ for their network sharing agreement

The European Commission has informed Czech operators of mobile telephony O2 CZ and T-Mobile CZ, as well as the Czech telecom infrastructure provider CETIN of its preliminary view that their network sharing agreement restricts competition in breach of EU antitrust rules. O2 CZ and T-Mobile CZ are major operators in the Czech retail mobile telecommunications market. O2 CZ's mobile infrastructure and wholesale business have been transferred to CETIN, a network infrastructure company belonging to the same corporate group. Network sharing is a widespread practice that can facilitate the roll out of electronic communications networks by reducing costs. In most cases, network sharing is a source of efficiencies. However, in some circumstances it may have a negative impact on competition. The Commission assessed a number of specific circumstances in the present case, including the fact that: (i) the Czech mobile communications market is highly concentrated with only three mobile network operators and (ii) the sharing parties O2 CZ/CETIN and T-Mobile CZ are the two largest operators, with their networks serving approximately three quarters of subscribers. The Commission, therefore, has reached the preliminary conclusion that the network sharing agreement between the two main mobile operators in Czechia restricts competition and thereby harms innovation in breach of EU antitrust rules. The Commission holds the view that in this instance, instead of leading to greater efficiencies and higher service quality, the network sharing agreement is likely to remove the incentives for the two mobile operators to improve their networks and services to the benefit of users. If confirmed, this would infringe Article 101 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, which prohibits anti-competitive agreements. The sending of a Statement of Objections does not prejudge the outcome of the investigation. Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: "Operators sharing networks generally benefits consumers in terms of faster roll out, cost savings and coverage in rural areas. However, when there are signs that co-operative agreements may be harmful to consumers, it is our role to investigate these and ensure that markets indeed remain competitive. In the present case, we have concerns that the network sharing agreement between the two major operators in Czechia reduces competition in the more densely populated areas of the country." A full press release in available in EN, FR, DE, CS. (For more information: Anna-Kaisa Itkonen - Tel.: +32 229 56186; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of sole control over Lord by Parker-Hannifin

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of sole control over Lord Corporation by Parker-Hannifin Corporation, both of the U.S. Lord and Parker-Hannifin are both active in the supply of materials and equipment, in particular to the aerospace industry. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns because of the companies' limited combined market shares in the markets concerned by the transaction. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9411. (For more information: Anna-Kaisa Itkonen - Tel.: +32 229 56186; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344)



High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini travels to the Maldives

Tomorrow, High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini will be in the Maldives for a bilateral visit. She will meet with the President of the Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, the Foreign Minister, Abdulla Shahid, and the Defence Minister, Mariya Didi. Federica Mogherini will hold a joint press point together with Foreign Minister Shahid, whom she last met during the Minister's visit to Brussels on 28 June. She will also address the Parliament on strengthening ties between the European Union and the Maldives at the invitation of the speaker, President Mohamed Nasheed. Her visit follows the recent decision of the Council of the European Union to revoke the framework for restrictive measures against the Maldives that it had adopted in July 2018 in light of the deteriorating political circumstances in the country. The lifting of sanctions is a direct response to the peaceful and democratic parliamentary elections in April 2019, the improvement of the general political situation since President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih took office and the government's commitment to consolidate good governance and democracy. The visit will also be an opportunity to reaffirm a joint commitment to climate action. The visit will conclude Federica Mogherini's visit to the Asia Pacific region that included her participation in the EU-ASEAN post-ministerial conference, the ASEAN Regional Forum and a bilateral visit to Vietnam. Find more information on EU-Maldives relations here. Coverage of the visit will be available on EbS. (For more information: Maja Kocijancic – Tel.: +32 229 86570; Adam Kaznowski – Tel.: +32 229 89359)

Commissioner Avramopoulos in Turkey to participate in annual Ambassadors' Conference

Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos will be in Ankara, Turkey tomorrow to deliver a keynote speech at the annual Ambassadors' Conference organised by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In the margins of the Conference, Commissioner Avramopoulos will meet with Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey to discuss EU-Turkey cooperation on migration and security. (For more information : Carlos Martin Ruiz de Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Markus Lammert – Tel.: +32 229 80423)

