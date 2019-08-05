Eurobaromètre du printemps 2019: les Européens sont optimistes quant à l'état de l'Union européenne – meilleurs résultats en cinq ans

Une nouvelle enquête Eurobaromètre publiée aujourd'hui témoigne d'une forte augmentation de la perception positive de l'Union européenne par les citoyens, et ce dans tous les domaines. Il s'agit là des meilleurs résultats depuis l'enquête Eurobaromètre de juin 2014, menée avant l'entrée en fonction de la Commission Juncker.La confiance dans l'UE a atteint son niveau le plus élevé depuis 2014 et reste supérieure à la confiance dans les gouvernements ou les parlements nationaux. La confiance dans l'UE a augmenté dans 20 États membres, les résultats les plus élevés étant enregistrés en Lituanie (72 %), au Danemark (68 %) et en Estonie (60 %).Le soutien à l'Union économique et monétaire et à l'euro atteint un nouveau record, plus de trois quarts des personnes interrogées dans la zone euro étant en faveur de la monnaie unique. Dans l'ensemble de l'UE, le soutien à l'euro est stable, à 62 %. Également, dans l'ensemble des 28 États membres, plus de la moitié des répondants se sentent citoyens de l'UE. Dans l'ensemble de l'UE, 73 % des personnes interrogées se sentent citoyens de l'UE. Interrogés sur leurs préoccupations au niveau de l'UE, les répondants indiquent que l'immigration reste la principale préoccupation, avec 34 % de mentions, malgré une forte diminution. Le changement climatique, cinquième à l'automne 2018, est à présent la deuxième préoccupation majeure après une forte augmentation. Ce sont quelques-unes des conclusions de la dernière enquête Eurobaromètre standard qui a été menée après les élections européennes, entre le 7 juin et le 1er juillet 2019, dans les 28 pays de l'UE et cinq pays candidats. 27 464 entretiens ont eu lieu dans les États membres de l'Union à 28 entre le 7 et le 25 juin 2019. L'étude est disponible en ligne. Plus d'informations sont disponibles dans ce communiqué de presse. (Pour plus d'informations: Mina Andreeva: Tél.: +32 229 91382)

The European Union and the United States signed an agreement on imports of hormone-free beef

On Friday, the European Union and the United States signed an agreement reviewing the functioning of an existing quota to import hormone-free beef into the EU. This is yet another deliverable of the cooperation fostered by the Joint Statement issued by Presidents Juncker and Trump in July 2018 establishing a positive EU-U.S. bilateral trade agenda. The agreement allocates 35,000 tonnes of the existing quota to the U.S., phased over a 7-year period, with the remaining amount left available for all other exporters. The overall volume of the quota opened in 2009 remains unchanged, just like the high European standards for any food put on the European market. The agreement was approved by EU Member States in the Council on 15 July 2019 and will now be presented for approval to the European Parliament before it can enter into force. For more information, see a press release available online. (For more information: Daniel Rosario – Tel.: +32 229 56185; Clemence Robin – Tel.: +32 229 52509)

High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini travels to Maputo, Mozambique to witness signature of historic peace agreement

Tomorrow, High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini will be in Maputo, Mozambique, to participate in the official signing ceremony of the historic peace agreement reached between the Mozambican government and the opposition party RENAMO. The European Union has been a strong supporter of the peace process and is providing €50 million to support the consolidation of the peace process to support local economic development, decentralisation, reconciliation and disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration of former combatants. Federica Mogherini is also due to hold bilateral meetings with the President of Mozambique, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, the President of RENAMO, Ossufo Momade, and the Foreign Minister, José Pacheco. A factsheet on EU-Mozambique relations is available here. Photos as well as video coverage will be available on EbS. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz de Gordejuela - Tel.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi - Tel.: +32 229 69140)

