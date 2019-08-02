Juncker Plan backs €385 million in EIB financing for 21 new wind farms in Spain

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing €385 million in financing to wind energy company Alfanar to support its plans to construct 21 new wind farms in six autonomous regions in Spain. The financing is guaranteed by the Juncker Plan's European Fund for Strategic Investments, which allows the EIB Group to invest in more and often higher risk operations. The new wind farms will generate 1,491 GWh of energy per year, which is equivalent to the consumption of 360,000 homes. Commissioner Arias Cañete, responsible for Climate Action and Energy, said: “The Commission is proud to support this important renewable energy project in Spain, financed under the Juncker Plan. Spain has the potential to become a leader in renewable energy, creating sustainable, long-term jobs. The clean energy generated by these 21 new wind farms in six autonomous regions is equivalent to the energy consumption of 360,000 homes, which is a significant step in the right direction.” A press release is available here. As of July 2019, the Juncker Plan has mobilised €424 billion of additional investment, including €44.8 billion in Spain. The Plan is currently supporting 967,000 small and medium-sized businesses across Europe. (For more information: Annika Breidthardt – Tel.: +32 229 56153; Siobhan Millbright – Tel.: +32 229 57361)

Aides d'État: la France doit récupérer 8,5 millions d'euros d'aides illégales octroyées à Ryanair à l'aéroport de Montpellier

La Commission européenne est parvenue à la conclusion que les contrats de services de marketing conclus entre l'Association de promotion des flux touristiques et économiques (APFTE) et Ryanair à l'aéroport de Montpellier sont illégaux au regard des règles de l'UE en matière d'aides d'État. À la suite d'une plainte déposée par un concurrent de Ryanair, en juillet 2018, la Commission a ouvert une enquête approfondie concernant les contrats de services de marketing conclus entre APFTE, d'une part, et Ryanair et sa filiale AMS, d'autre part. L'enquête de la Commission a révélé que (i) les contrats conclus avec Ryanair étaient financés au moyen de ressources d'État et étaient imputables à l'État; (ii) les paiements effectués en faveur de Ryanair sur la base des contrats de marketing ne correspondaient pas à des besoins de marketing réels de l'APFTE mais servaient uniquement de mesure incitative pour que Ryanair maintienne ses activités à l'aéroport de Montpellier; (iii) l'APFTE soit concluait des contrats directement avec Ryanair et AMS à l'exclusion d'autres compagnies aériennes, soit organisait des appels d'offres publics qui favorisaient Ryanair. Sur la base de ces constatations, la Commission a conclu que les contrats de marketing conféraient à Ryanair un avantage indu et sélectif sur ces concurrents, qu'ils équivalaient à des aides illégales et incompatibles au regard des règles de l'UE en matière d'aides d'État et qu'il devait être procédé à la récupération de cet avantage. La France doit à présent récupérer auprès de Ryanair les aides d'État illégales, dont le montant s'élève à environ 8,5 millions d'euros. Mme Margrethe Vestager, commissaire chargée de la politique de concurrence, a fait la déclaration suivante: «La concurrence entre aéroports et entre compagnies aériennes revêt une importance fondamentale pour les consommateurs, la croissance et l'emploi. Il ressort de notre enquête que certains paiements effectués par les autorités locales françaises en faveur de Ryanair pour promouvoir l'aéroport de Montpellier ont donné à Ryanair un avantage déloyal et sélectif sur ses concurrents et porté préjudice à d'autres régions et aéroports régionaux, ce qui est illégal au regard des règles de l'UE en matière d'aides d'État. À présent, la France doit récupérer les aides d'État illégales.»Un communiqué de presse est disponible en ligne en EN, FR, and DE.(Pour plus d'informations: Johannes Bahrke - Tel.: +32 229 58615; Maria Tsoni + 32 229 90526)

State aid: Commission approves €10 million compensation to release the 700 MHz band for 5G mobile telecommunication networks in Spain

The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, Spain's plans to compensate the direct costs incurred by digital terrestrial television (DTT) broadcasters to migrate from the 694-790 MHz frequency band (the “700 MHz band”) to lower frequencies. This migration follows a Decision of the European Parliament and the Council in 2017 that imposed the release of the 700 MHz band from DTT use by June 2020, to allow the deployment of 5G mobile telecommunication services. The 2017 Decision provides that Member States should ensure the availability of the sub-700 MHz band for DTT until 2030 and may compensate the direct costs incurred by DTT operators for replacing part of the transmission equipment. The Commission assessed the aid measure under EU State aid rules and found that the aid of €10 million is limited to the costs that are strictly necessary for the migration, and has no significant impact on trade and competition. Furthermore, the measure will contribute to the EU's objective of introducing 5G mobile services, while keeping DTT services available for consumers. The Commission therefore concluded that the measure is in line with EU State aid rules. More information will be available on the Commission's competition website, in the State Aid Register under the case number SA.51080 once any confidentiality issues have been resolved. (For more information: Johannes Bahrke - Tel.: +32 229 58615; Maria Tsoni + 32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission clears the acquisition of Chassis Brakes International by Hitachi

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of sole control over Chassis Brakes International B.V. (CBI) of the Netherlands by Hitachi, Ltd (Hitachi), through its subsidiary Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. (HIAMS), both of Japan. CBI focuses in the production and supply of brake components for passenger and light commercial vehicles. Hitachi, a multinational conglomerate company, operates several business segments, such as information and telecommunication systems, financial services, power systems, electronic systems & equipment, automotive systems, construction machinery.HIAMS focuses on the production and supply of automotive products and technologies, including brake components for passenger and light commercial vehicles. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns because of the limited overlaps of the companies' activities. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9448. (For more information: Johannes Bahrke - Tel.: +32 229 58615; Maria Tsoni + 32 229 90526)

Eurostat: Les prix à la production industrielle en baisse de 0,6% dans la zone euro et dans l'UE28

En juin 2019 par rapport à mai 2019, les prix à la production industrielle ont diminué de 0,6% dans la zone euro (ZE19)ainsi que dans l'UE28, selon les estimations d'Eurostat, l'office statistique de l'Union européenne. En mai 2019, les prix avaient diminué de 0,1% dans la zone euro et étaient restés stables dans l'UE28. En juin 2019 par rapport à juin 2018, les prix à la production industrielle ont augmenté de 0,7% dans la zone euro et de 0,9% dans l'UE28. Un communiqué de presse est disponible ici. (Pour plus d'informations: Anna-Kaisa Itkonen - Tel.: +32 229 56186; Marietta Grammenou - Tel.: +32 229 83583)

Eurostat: Le volume des ventes du commerce de détail en hausse de 1,1% dans la zone euro

En juin 2019 par rapport à mai 2019, le volume des ventes du commerce de détail corrigé des variations saisonnières a augmenté de 1,1% dans la zone euro (ZE19) et de 1,2% dans l'UE28, selon les estimations d'Eurostat, l'office statistique de l'Union européenne. En mai 2019, le volume du commerce de détail a diminué de 0,6% dans la zone euro et de 0,7% dans l'UE28. En juin 2019 par rapport à juin 2018, l'indice corrigé des effets de calendrier des ventes de détail a augmenté de 2,6% dans la zone euro et de 2,8% dans l'UE28.Un communiqué de presse est disponible ici. (Pour plus d'informations: Anna-Kaisa Itkonen - Tel.: +32 229 56186; Marietta Grammenou - Tel.: +32 229 83583)

High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini travels to Hanoi, Vietnam

On 4-5 August, High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini will be in Hanoi, Vietnam for a bilateral visit. She will meet the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Mr Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the country's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Pham Binh Minh, and the Minister of Defence, Ngo Xuan Lich. The High Representative/Vice-President will meet the Chairwoman of the Vietnam National Assembly, Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, and she will talk to Vietnamese students ahead of their departure to European universities as part of the Erasmus Mundusprogramme. The visit follows her participation in the EU-ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference and the ASEAN Regional Forum in Bangkok, Thailand, where strengthening EU-ASEAN cooperation, as well as the multilateral system, safeguarding open trade, and better connecting Europe and Asia were on the agenda. Photos and videos of the visit will be available on EbS. (For more information: Maja Kocijancic, Tel.: +32 229 86570; Adam Kaznowski, Tel.: +32 229 89359)

