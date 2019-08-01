Portugal: a €68 million cohesion investment to upgrade the Minho railway line

The Cohesion Fund invests almost €68 million in northern Portugal, to upgrade the 92-km section of the Minho single-track railway line between Nine and Valença, on the Spanish border. The project is part of the Porto-Valença-Spain rail corridor, which plays an important economic role in the region. In addition, the upgrade will improve comfort, safety and reliability on the line, will reduce travel time by 10 minutes for international trains and will support the development of intermodal transport by linking important nodes such as the Port of Leixões, Porto's Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport and logistics hubs. Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation Carlos Moedas said: “This upgrade to the Minho railway line will boost Portugal's connectivity with the rest of Europe, along the Atlantic coast. On top of promoting a shift to more environmentally-friendly transport, passengers and businesses will enjoy better connections with the Spanish region of Galicia and increased mobility in the greater Porto area." This €68 million investment represents the second stage of a cohesion project overall worth €125 million. This second stage includes the electrification of the line and the construction of four stations at Midões, Barroselas, Carreço and Carvalha to allow larger goods trains to cross. The rail section should be operational in 2021. (For more information: Christian Spahr – Tel.: +32 2 295 00 55; Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr – Tel.: +32 229 56169)

Équilibre entre vie professionnelle et vie privée : entrée en vigueur de droits nouveaux et actualisés pour parents et aidants qui travaillent

Aujourd'hui, la Directive sur l'équilibre entre la vie personnelle et la vie privée, qui prévoit de nouveaux droits pour les parents et les aidants qui travaillent, entre en vigueur. Cette nouvelle directive fixe un certain nombre de règles, nouvelles ou plus strictes, pour les congés parentaux, de paternité et des aidants, ainsi que le droit de demander des conditions de travail flexibles. Cela permettra aux parents et aux personnes en charge d'un membre de leur famille de choisir comment combiner leur travail et leur vie de famille. Frans Timmermans, Premier vice-président de la Commission, a déclaré : « Une Europe juste et durable signifie donner aux femmes et aux hommes le droit de jouer un rôle égal à la maison et sur le lieu de travail. Je suis fier de l'entrée en vigueur aujourd'hui de la nouvelle législation européenne que nous avons proposée sur l'équilibre entre vie professionnelle et vie privée. Ces règles renforceront l'égalité des sexes sur notre continent et amélioreront la vie de famille et la vie professionnelle de nombreux Européens. » La commissaire chargée de l'emploi, des affaires sociales, des compétences et de la mobilité de la main-d'œuvre, Marianne Thyssen, a déclaré pour sa part : « Les nouvelles règles constituent un pas en avant énorme vers une Europe plus sociale, et témoignent du véritable esprit du Socle européen des droits sociaux. Les nouvelles règles constituent également un modèle permettant d'aligner les priorités sociales et économiques. Les entreprises pourront attirer et retenir des hommes et des femmes talentueux. L'économie européenne bénéficiera de cette proposition, qui contribuera à combler le fossé entre hommes et femmes en matière d'emploi. Un meilleur équilibre entre le travail et la vie personnelle pour les femmes et les hommes n'est pas seulement la chose juste, mais aussi la chose intelligente à faire. » Vera Jourová, commissaire à la justice, à l'égalité des genres et aux consommateurs, a ajouté : « Grâce à ces nouvelles règles, les familles pourront gérer plus facilement l'équilibre entre travail et vie personnelle. C'est bon pour notre société et nos économies. » Plus d'informations sur la directive sont disponibles ici. Les États membres disposent maintenant de trois ans pour transposer les règles européennes en droit national. (Pour plus d'informations: Christian Spahr - Tél .: + 32 229 500 55; Sara Soumillion - Tél .: + 32 229 67094; Mélanie Voin - Tél: +32 229 58659)

Union de la sécurité : entrée en vigueur de règles plus contraignantes pour les explosifs et la lutte contre le financement du terrorisme

Aujourd'hui, des règles européennes plus contraignantes sur les précurseurs d'explosifs entrent en vigueur. Elles contribueront à empêcher les actes terroristes en limitant l'accès aux substances dangereuses tout en renforçant les garanties et les contrôles applicables à la vente de produits chimiques dangereux pouvant être détournés pour la fabrication d'explosifs artisanaux. Les nouvelles mesures vont interdire de nouvelles substances, harmoniser les règles pour les achats en ligne et hors ligne, limiter l'accès au grand public grâce à une licence permettant d'obtenir seulement certains précurseurs faisant l'objet de restrictions et en permettant un meilleur partage des informations entre les entreprises et les autorités nationales. Aujourd'hui également, de nouvelles règles facilitant l'accès transfrontière des autorités de police et de justice aux informations financières au cours des enquêtes pénales entrent en vigueur. Les nouvelles mesures consistent notamment à donner aux autorités, aux bureaux de recouvrement des avoirs et aux autorités de lutte contre la corruption un accès direct aux informations bancaires contenues dans les registres centralisés de comptes bancaires nationaux. Elles assureront également une plus grande coopération entre les services nationaux, Europol et les cellules de renseignement financier, tout en assurant des garanties solides en matière de procédure et de protection des données, conformément à la Charte des droits fondamentaux. Les États membres disposent à partir de maintenant de 18 mois pour mettre en œuvre les nouvelles règles relatives à l'accès aux précurseurs d'explosifs et de deux ans pour celles relatives à l'information financière. La Commission européenne se tient à leur disposition pour leur apporter l'aide nécessaire. (Pour plus d'informations : Carlos Martin Ruiz de Gordejuela – Tél.: +32 229 65322; Markus Lammert – Tél.: +32 229 80423)

Commission registers a new traditional food speciality: "Rögös túró" cheese from Hungary

As of today, "Rögös túró", a typical Hungarian curd cheese, figures in the EU official register of guaranteed traditional specialities. This registration means it can now only be marketed if produced in line with the registered traditional production methods. The recognition helps strengthen the market position of its traditional Hungarian producers and offers consumers a guarantee of high traditional quality. "Rögös túró" – a white cheese with a fresh, flavoursome and aromatic taste – is a traditional ingredient of Hungarian cuisine and pastries. More information about this product can be found here. As part of its quality policy, the EU has now registered 62 traditional guaranteed specialities.To learn more about the EU quality policy for farming products, visit the dedicated page. (For more information: Daniel Rosario – Tel.: +32 229 56185; Kinga Malinowska – Tel.: +32 229 51383)

STATEMENTS

European Roma Holocaust Memorial Day: Statement by First Vice-President Timmermans and Commissioner Jourová

Tomorrow, 2 August 2019, will mark the 75th anniversary of the murder of the last Roma victims of the Holocaust who were incarcerated in Auschwitz. Ahead of this occasion, First Vice-President Frans Timmermans and Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, Věra Jourová, released a joint statement: “Ahead of the Roma Holocaust Memorial Day, we pay tribute to the 500,000 Roma victims of the Holocaust. This year in particular, we commemorate with deep sadness the 75th anniversary of the murder of the last Roma who were so wrongly and brutally incarcerated in the 'Gypsy Family Camp' in Auschwitz – people who were put to death just for being who they were. There is no place in our modern European societies and political discourse for the dehumanisation of the Roma or any other minority groups. The atrocities of the past stand as a reminder that equality and non-discrimination are values which cannot be taken as given: upholding them requires our constant attention and readiness to challenge those who would attack them. (…) 75 years have passed, but we do not forget (…) We call on all Member States to recognise the Roma Holocaust and to remember 2 August as the Roma Holocaust Memorial Day across the EU.” Commissioner Jourová will visit the Auschwitz camp on Friday andattend the Commemoration ceremony held by the Central Council of German Sinti and Roma, the Association of Roma in Poland and the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum. The full statement is available here. (For more information: Christian Spahr – Tel.: +32 2 295 00 55, Tim McPhie - Tel.: + 32 229 58602; Mélanie Voin - Tel.: + 32 229 58659)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Commissioner Stylianides visits Portugal, holds Citizens' Dialogue and inaugurates “EU Saves Lives” Exhibition in Portimão

On 1 August, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides will hold a Citizens' Dialogue on the European civil protection and the importance of rescEU, in Portimão, Portugal and he will visit the Tsunami Early Warning System installed on the coast of Portimão, where he will witness and discuss the Portuguese efforts on early warning systems and prevention measures. The Commissioner will also meet Mr Eduardo Cabrita, Minister for Internal Administration, in charge of civil protection, to exchange views on the EU civil protection and the next steps for rescEU. On Friday, 2 August, Commissioner Stylianides will inaugurate the “EU Saves Lives” travelling exhibition, together with Minister Cabrita, the Mayor of Portimão and other high-level representatives. The exhibition will be open to visitors in the shopping centre Aqua shopping centre, Portimão until 11 August 2019. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz de Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140)

