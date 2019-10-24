Ahead of the 16-17 December Council meeting on Fisheries, the Commission has today adopted its proposal for fishing opportunities in 2020 for 72 stocks in the Atlantic and the North Sea: for 32 stocks the fishing quota is either increased or remains the same; for 40 stocks the quota is reduced. The fishing opportunities, or Total Allowable Catches (TACs), are quotas set for most commercial fish stocks in order to keep or restore healthy stocks, while allowing the industry to profit from fishing the highest amount of fish.
Karmenu Vella, Commissioner for Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, said: "Today's proposal consolidates our efforts for sustainable fishing in Atlantic and North Sea waters. Over the past years, we have had a steady rise in the number of healthy stocks, and – as a consequence – also a steady rise in the profits of our fishing sector. This is the result of responsible management and continuous implementation efforts, primarily by our fishermen, who are the first ones to implement our conservation measures and also the ones to benefit most from increased yields. With such sustained commitment, 2020 will be another year of progress for Europe's fisheries.”
In line with the objectives and legal framework of the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP), the Commission is proposing fishing opportunities at “maximum sustainable yield” (MSY) for the stocks with a full scientific assessment, and at “precautionary levels” for other stocks. The proposal follows the advice of the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES).
Sustainable fishing has made substantial progress in the EU: in 2019, 59 stocks are being fished at MSY levels, up from 53 in 2018 and compared to only 5 in 2009. This means that the fishing pressure on the stocks is limited to a level that will allow a healthy future for the fish stocks' biomass, while taking into account socio-economic factors. The Commission is working with Member States to support the fishermen in reaching the objective of fishing all stocks at sustainable levels by 2020, as set by the Common Fisheries Policy. As the size of some key fish stocks is increasing – for instance, Haddock in the Celtic Sea and Sole in the Bristol Channel– so has the profitability of the fishing sector, with an estimated €1.3 billion gross profit for 2019.
Today's proposal will be submitted for discussion and decision by the EU Member States at the Fisheries Council on 16-17 December in Brussels, to be applied as of 1 January 2020.
Details of the proposal
For 2020, the multiannual plans for the North Sea and for the Western Waters provide the framework to adapt management measures to complex mixed fisheries as well as to avoid extreme variations of TACs. For instance:
The Commission proposes to limit the decrease of the TACs for Northern and Southern Hake to -20%, using the upper part of the MSY range according to the Western Waters multiannual plan. The stocks have a healthy biomass, therefore a limited reduction of the fishing pressure would suffice to keep the stocks in good shape, according to scientists.
The TAC for Haddock in the Celtic Sea could increase massively according to ICES advice (+100%), but the Commission proposes a 30% increase, using the lower part of the MSY range, in order to protect the vulnerable cod stock that is caught as a bycatch of haddock.
Where multiannual plans are not in place, the Commission has turned to the management strategies of the Advisory Councils, which have been assessed by ICES as sustainable. For example, for the southern Horse Mackerel, the Commission has proposed to follow the management strategy of the Pelagic Advisory Council, which recommends a reduction of the quota by 50%.
The Commission has also proposed safeguard measures to ensure that the amount of Cod and Whiting in the Celtic Sea recovers to safe levels. These measures consist of increased selectivity, closures and appropriate control to prevent illegal discards.
The Commission proposes to continue the quota exchange system for the by-catches. These are quotas set for stocks fished as by-catches in other healthy target fisheries. This system ensures that Member States with no quota for one of these by-catch stocks can continue fishing for other target stocks. The exact amounts for the by-catch TACs and their accompanying measures will be issued at a later stage, after ICES provides its scientific advice.
Since 1 January 2019, the landing obligation applies to EU fishing fleets: all catches of regulated commercial species (including by-catch) must be landed and counted against each Member State's quota.In today's proposal, the Commission has already deducted from the advised catches the amounts corresponding to the agreed exemptions to the landing obligation.
The proposal covers stocks managed by the EU alone and stocks managed in cooperation with third countries, such as Norway, or through Regional Fisheries Management Organisations (RFMOs). International negotiations for many of the stocks concerned are still ongoing and some further stocks are awaiting scientific advice. For these, the figures will be included at a later stage.
For more information
See tables below for details of today's proposals for the Atlantic and the North Sea.
Scientific advice: the proposed TACs take due account of the scientific advice from the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES) and the Scientific, Technical and Economic Committee for Fisheries (STECF).
Stakeholders were consulted based on the Commission's Consultation document.
Note: The tables below only list EU stocks, which are not shared with third countries. All TAC values are expressed in tonnes and rounded to the nearest full number.
Final TAC figures for 2019 reflect the total TAC set by the EU for a certain stock, after transfers to third countries where applicable.
Table 1: Stocks with proposals for increased Total Allowable Catch (TAC)
|
Common name
|
Scientific name
|
TAC Unit
|
Final TAC in 2019
|
TAC 2020 (Proposal)
|
TAC change: 2019 - 2020 (Proposal)
|
Anglerfish
|
Lophiidae
|
7
|
32999
|
35299
|
7%
|
Anglerfish
|
Lophiidae
|
8a, 8b, 8d and 8e
|
8371
|
9008
|
8%
|
Common sole
|
Solea
|
3a; Union waters of Subdivisions 22-24
|
502
|
533
|
6%
|
Common sole
|
Solea
|
7a
|
414
|
457
|
10%
|
Common sole
|
Solea
|
7e
|
1242
|
1478
|
19%
|
Common sole
|
Solea
|
7f and 7g
|
1009
|
1528
|
51%
|
Haddock
|
Melanogrammus aeglefinus
|
7b-k, 8,9 and 10; Union waters of CECAF 34.1.1
|
8329
|
10859
|
30%
|
Herring
|
Clupea harengus
|
7a
|
6896
|
8064
|
17%
|
Megrims
|
Lepidorhombus
|
Union waters of 2a and 4
|
2887
|
2922
|
1%
|
Megrims
|
Lepidorhombus
|
7
|
18132
|
18732
|
3%
|
Megrims
|
Lepidorhombus
|
8a, 8b, 8d and 8e
|
1704
|
1794
|
5%
|
Megrims
|
Lepidorhombus
|
8c, 9 and 10; Union waters of CECAF 34.1.1
|
1872
|
2089
|
12%
|
Plaice
|
Pleuronectes platessa
|
7f and 7g
|
1662
|
2003
|
21%
Table 2: Stocks with no changes in Total Allowable Catch (TAC)
|
Common name
|
Scientific name
|
TAC Unit
|
Final TAC in 2019
|
TAC 2020 (Proposal)
|
Common sole
|
Solea
|
6; Union and international waters of 5b; international waters of 12 and 14
|
57
|
57
|
Common sole
|
Solea
|
7b and 7c
|
42
|
42
|
Greater silver smelt
|
Argentina silus
|
Union and international waters of 1 and 2
|
90
|
90
|
Greater silver smelt
|
Argentina silus
|
Union waters of 3a and 4
|
1234
|
1234
|
Herring
|
Clupea harengus
|
7e and 7f
|
930
|
930
|
Ling
|
Molva molva
|
3a
|
170
|
170
|
Ling
|
Molva molva
|
Union and international waters of 1 and 2
|
36
|
36
|
Ling
|
Molva molva
|
Union and international waters of 5
|
33
|
33
|
Ling
|
Molva molva
|
Union and international waters of 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12 and 14
|
20396
|
20396
|
Ling
|
Molva molva
|
Union waters of 4
|
4035
|
4035
|
Norway lobster
|
Nephrops
|
8c
|
3
|
3
|
Norway lobster
|
Nephrops
|
3a
|
13733
|
13733
|
Plaice
|
Pleuronectes platessa
|
6; Union and international waters of 5b; international waters of 12 and 14
|
658
|
658
|
Plaice
|
Pleuronectes platessa
|
7b and 7c
|
74
|
74
|
Saithe
|
Pollachius virens
|
7, 8, 9 and 10; Union waters of CECAF 34.1.1
|
3176
|
3176
|
Tusk
|
Brosme brosme
|
3a
|
31
|
31
|
Tusk
|
Brosme brosme
|
Union and international waters of 1, 2 and 14
|
21
|
21
|
Tusk
|
Brosme brosme
|
Union and international waters of 5, 6 and 7
|
4130
|
4130
|
Tusk
|
Brosme brosme
|
Union waters of 4
|
251
|
251
Table 3: Stocks with proposals for decreased Total Allowable Catch (TAC)
|
Common name
|
Scientific name
|
TAC Unit
|
Final TAC in 2019
|
TAC 2020 (Proposal)
|
TAC change: 2019 - 2020 (Proposal)
|
Anglerfish
|
Lophiidae
|
8c, 9 and 10; Union waters of CECAF 34.1.1
|
4166
|
4023
|
-3%
|
Blue ling
|
Molva dypterygia
|
Union and international waters of 3a
|
8
|
5
|
-38%
|
Blue ling
|
Molva dypterygia
|
International waters of 12
|
229
|
137
|
-40%
|
Blue ling
|
Molva dypterygia
|
Union and international waters of 2 and 4
|
53
|
32
|
-40%
|
Blue ling
|
Molva dypterygia
|
Union and international waters of 5b, 6 and 7
|
11778
|
11150
|
-5%
|
Boarfish
|
Caproidae
|
Union and international waters of 6, 7 and 8
|
21830
|
19152
|
-12%
|
Cod
|
Gadus morhua
|
7a
|
807
|
257
|
-68%
|
Cod
|
Gadus morhua
|
7b, 7c, 7e-k, 8, 9 and 10; Union waters of CECAF 34.1.1
|
1610
|
189
|
-88%
|
Common sole
|
Solea
|
Union waters of 2a and 4
|
12555
|
12317
|
-2%
|
Common sole
|
Solea
|
8a and 8b
|
3872
|
3666
|
-5%
|
Common sole
|
Solea
|
7h, 7j and 7k
|
382
|
213
|
-44%
|
Greater silver smelt
|
Argentina silus
|
Union and international waters of 5, 6 and 7
|
4661
|
3729
|
-20%
|
Haddock
|
Melanogrammus aeglefinus
|
7a
|
3739
|
3156
|
-16%
|
Hake
|
Merluccius merluccius
|
8a, 8b, 8d and 8e
|
52118
|
42235
|
-19%
|
Hake
|
Merluccius merluccius
|
8c, 9 and 10; Union waters of CECAF 34.1.1
|
9258
|
7406
|
-20%
|
Hake
|
Merluccius merluccius
|
3a
|
4286
|
3403
|
-21%
|
Hake
|
Merluccius merluccius
|
6 and 7; Union and international waters of 5b; international waters of 12 and 14
|
79762
|
63325
|
-21%
|
Hake
|
Merluccius merluccius
|
Union waters of 2a and 4
|
4994
|
3940
|
-21%
|
Herring
|
Clupea harengus
|
Union and international waters of 5b, 6b and 6aN
|
4170
|
3480
|
-17%
|
Herring
|
Clupea harengus
|
6aS, 7b, 7c
|
1630
|
1360
|
-17%
|
Horse Mackerel
|
Trachurus
|
Union waters of 4b, 4c and 7d
|
15179
|
13763
|
-9%
|
Horse Mackerel
|
Trachurus
|
Union waters of 2a, 4a; 6, 7a-c,7e-k, 8a, 8b, 8d and 8e; Union and international waters of 5b; international waters of 12 and 14
|
119118
|
70617
|
-41%
|
Horse Mackerel
|
Trachurus
|
8c
|
18858
|
11179
|
-41%
|
Horse Mackerel
|
Trachurus
|
9
|
94017
|
46659
|
-50%
|
Lemon sole and witch
|
Microstomus kitt & Glyptocephalus cynoglossus
|
Union waters of 2a and 4
|
7874
|
5580
|
-29%
|
Norway lobster
|
Nephrops
|
Union waters of 2a and 4
|
22103
|
22077
|
-0.2%
|
Norway lobster
|
Nephrops
|
9 and 10; Union waters of CECAF 34.1.1
|
401
|
309
|
-23%
|
Plaice
|
Pleuronectes platessa
|
7a
|
3075
|
2790
|
-9%
|
Plaice
|
Pleuronectes platessa
|
7d and 7e
|
10354
|
9114
|
-12%
|
Plaice
|
Pleuronectes platessa
|
8, 9 and 10; Union waters of CECAF 34.1.1
|
395
|
316
|
-20%
|
Plaice
|
Pleuronectes platessa
|
Kattegat
|
1705
|
1141
|
-33%
|
Pollack
|
Pollachius pollachius
|
9 and 10; Union waters of CECAF 34.1.1
|
282
|
254
|
-10%
|
Pollack
|
Pollachius pollachius
|
8c
|
231
|
208
|
-10%
|
Pollack
|
Pollachius pollachius
|
8a, 8b, 8d and 8e
|
1482
|
1334
|
-10%
|
Pollack
|
Pollachius pollachius
|
7
|
12163
|
7298
|
-40%
|
Pollack
|
Pollachius pollachius
|
6; Union and international waters of 5b; international waters of 12 and 14
|
397
|
238
|
-40%
|
Sole
|
Solea
|
8c, 8d, 8e, 9 and 10; Union waters of CECAF 34.1.1
|
1072
|
643
|
-40%
|
Sprat
|
Sprattus sprattus
|
7d and 7e
|
2637
|
1506
|
-43%
|
Turbot and Brill
|
Psetta maxima & Scophthalmus rhombus
|
Union waters of 2a and 4
|
8122
|
5876
|
-28%
|
Whiting
|
Merlangius merlangius
|
8
|
2540
|
2203
|
-13%
Table 4: Stocks for which the Total Allowable Catch (TAC) is delegated to an individual Member State
|
Common name
|
Scientific name
|
TAC Unit
|
Delegated to
|
Herring
|
Clupea
|
6 Clyde
|
United Kingdom
|
Horse Mackerel
|
Trachurus
|
Union waters of CECAF (Canaries)
|
Spain
|
Horse Mackerel
|
Trachurus
|
Union waters of CECAF (Madeira)
|
Portugal
|
Horse Mackerel
|
Trachurus
|
10, Union waters of CECAF (Azores)
|
Portugal
|
Penaeus shrimps
|
Penaeus
|
French Guyana
|
France