Ahead of the 16-17 December Council meeting on Fisheries, the Commission has today adopted its proposal for fishing opportunities in 2020 for 72 stocks in the Atlantic and the North Sea: for 32 stocks the fishing quota is either increased or remains the same; for 40 stocks the quota is reduced. The fishing opportunities, or Total Allowable Catches (TACs), are quotas set for most commercial fish stocks in order to keep or restore healthy stocks, while allowing the industry to profit from fishing the highest amount of fish.

Karmenu Vella, Commissioner for Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, said: "Today's proposal consolidates our efforts for sustainable fishing in Atlantic and North Sea waters. Over the past years, we have had a steady rise in the number of healthy stocks, and – as a consequence – also a steady rise in the profits of our fishing sector. This is the result of responsible management and continuous implementation efforts, primarily by our fishermen, who are the first ones to implement our conservation measures and also the ones to benefit most from increased yields. With such sustained commitment, 2020 will be another year of progress for Europe's fisheries.”

In line with the objectives and legal framework of the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP), the Commission is proposing fishing opportunities at “maximum sustainable yield” (MSY) for the stocks with a full scientific assessment, and at “precautionary levels” for other stocks. The proposal follows the advice of the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES).

Sustainable fishing has made substantial progress in the EU: in 2019, 59 stocks are being fished at MSY levels, up from 53 in 2018 and compared to only 5 in 2009. This means that the fishing pressure on the stocks is limited to a level that will allow a healthy future for the fish stocks' biomass, while taking into account socio-economic factors. The Commission is working with Member States to support the fishermen in reaching the objective of fishing all stocks at sustainable levels by 2020, as set by the Common Fisheries Policy. As the size of some key fish stocks is increasing – for instance, Haddock in the Celtic Sea and Sole in the Bristol Channel– so has the profitability of the fishing sector, with an estimated €1.3 billion gross profit for 2019.

Today's proposal will be submitted for discussion and decision by the EU Member States at the Fisheries Council on 16-17 December in Brussels, to be applied as of 1 January 2020.

Details of the proposal

For 2020, the multiannual plans for the North Sea and for the Western Waters provide the framework to adapt management measures to complex mixed fisheries as well as to avoid extreme variations of TACs. For instance:

The Commission proposes to limit the decrease of the TACs for Northern and Southern Hake to -20%, using the upper part of the MSY range according to the Western Waters multiannual plan. The stocks have a healthy biomass, therefore a limited reduction of the fishing pressure would suffice to keep the stocks in good shape, according to scientists.

The TAC for Haddock in the Celtic Sea could increase massively according to ICES advice (+100%), but the Commission proposes a 30% increase, using the lower part of the MSY range, in order to protect the vulnerable cod stock that is caught as a bycatch of haddock.

Where multiannual plans are not in place, the Commission has turned to the management strategies of the Advisory Councils, which have been assessed by ICES as sustainable. For example, for the southern Horse Mackerel, the Commission has proposed to follow the management strategy of the Pelagic Advisory Council, which recommends a reduction of the quota by 50%.

The Commission has also proposed safeguard measures to ensure that the amount of Cod and Whiting in the Celtic Sea recovers to safe levels. These measures consist of increased selectivity, closures and appropriate control to prevent illegal discards.

The Commission proposes to continue the quota exchange system for the by-catches. These are quotas set for stocks fished as by-catches in other healthy target fisheries. This system ensures that Member States with no quota for one of these by-catch stocks can continue fishing for other target stocks. The exact amounts for the by-catch TACs and their accompanying measures will be issued at a later stage, after ICES provides its scientific advice.

Since 1 January 2019, the landing obligation applies to EU fishing fleets: all catches of regulated commercial species (including by-catch) must be landed and counted against each Member State's quota.In today's proposal, the Commission has already deducted from the advised catches the amounts corresponding to the agreed exemptions to the landing obligation.

The proposal covers stocks managed by the EU alone and stocks managed in cooperation with third countries, such as Norway, or through Regional Fisheries Management Organisations (RFMOs). International negotiations for many of the stocks concerned are still ongoing and some further stocks are awaiting scientific advice. For these, the figures will be included at a later stage.

For more information

See tables below for details of today's proposals for the Atlantic and the North Sea.

TACs and quotas

Scientific advice: the proposed TACs take due account of the scientific advice from the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES) and the Scientific, Technical and Economic Committee for Fisheries (STECF).

Stakeholders were consulted based on the Commission's Consultation document.

Multiannual management plans

Map of fishing areas

Note: The tables below only list EU stocks, which are not shared with third countries. All TAC values are expressed in tonnes and rounded to the nearest full number.

Final TAC figures for 2019 reflect the total TAC set by the EU for a certain stock, after transfers to third countries where applicable.

Table 1: Stocks with proposals for increased Total Allowable Catch (TAC)

Common name Scientific name TAC Unit Final TAC in 2019 TAC 2020 (Proposal) TAC change: 2019 - 2020 (Proposal) Anglerfish Lophiidae 7 32999 35299 7% Anglerfish Lophiidae 8a, 8b, 8d and 8e 8371 9008 8% Common sole Solea 3a; Union waters of Subdivisions 22-24 502 533 6% Common sole Solea 7a 414 457 10% Common sole Solea 7e 1242 1478 19% Common sole Solea 7f and 7g 1009 1528 51% Haddock Melanogrammus aeglefinus 7b-k, 8,9 and 10; Union waters of CECAF 34.1.1 8329 10859 30% Herring Clupea harengus 7a 6896 8064 17% Megrims Lepidorhombus Union waters of 2a and 4 2887 2922 1% Megrims Lepidorhombus 7 18132 18732 3% Megrims Lepidorhombus 8a, 8b, 8d and 8e 1704 1794 5% Megrims Lepidorhombus 8c, 9 and 10; Union waters of CECAF 34.1.1 1872 2089 12% Plaice Pleuronectes platessa 7f and 7g 1662 2003 21%

Table 2: Stocks with no changes in Total Allowable Catch (TAC)

Common name Scientific name TAC Unit Final TAC in 2019 TAC 2020 (Proposal) Common sole Solea 6; Union and international waters of 5b; international waters of 12 and 14 57 57 Common sole Solea 7b and 7c 42 42 Greater silver smelt Argentina silus Union and international waters of 1 and 2 90 90 Greater silver smelt Argentina silus Union waters of 3a and 4 1234 1234 Herring Clupea harengus 7e and 7f 930 930 Ling Molva molva 3a 170 170 Ling Molva molva Union and international waters of 1 and 2 36 36 Ling Molva molva Union and international waters of 5 33 33 Ling Molva molva Union and international waters of 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12 and 14 20396 20396 Ling Molva molva Union waters of 4 4035 4035 Norway lobster Nephrops 8c 3 3 Norway lobster Nephrops 3a 13733 13733 Plaice Pleuronectes platessa 6; Union and international waters of 5b; international waters of 12 and 14 658 658 Plaice Pleuronectes platessa 7b and 7c 74 74 Saithe Pollachius virens 7, 8, 9 and 10; Union waters of CECAF 34.1.1 3176 3176 Tusk Brosme brosme 3a 31 31 Tusk Brosme brosme Union and international waters of 1, 2 and 14 21 21 Tusk Brosme brosme Union and international waters of 5, 6 and 7 4130 4130 Tusk Brosme brosme Union waters of 4 251 251

Table 3: Stocks with proposals for decreased Total Allowable Catch (TAC)

Common name Scientific name TAC Unit Final TAC in 2019 TAC 2020 (Proposal) TAC change: 2019 - 2020 (Proposal) Anglerfish Lophiidae 8c, 9 and 10; Union waters of CECAF 34.1.1 4166 4023 -3% Blue ling Molva dypterygia Union and international waters of 3a 8 5 -38% Blue ling Molva dypterygia International waters of 12 229 137 -40% Blue ling Molva dypterygia Union and international waters of 2 and 4 53 32 -40% Blue ling Molva dypterygia Union and international waters of 5b, 6 and 7 11778 11150 -5% Boarfish Caproidae Union and international waters of 6, 7 and 8 21830 19152 -12% Cod Gadus morhua 7a 807 257 -68% Cod Gadus morhua 7b, 7c, 7e-k, 8, 9 and 10; Union waters of CECAF 34.1.1 1610 189 -88% Common sole Solea Union waters of 2a and 4 12555 12317 -2% Common sole Solea 8a and 8b 3872 3666 -5% Common sole Solea 7h, 7j and 7k 382 213 -44% Greater silver smelt Argentina silus Union and international waters of 5, 6 and 7 4661 3729 -20% Haddock Melanogrammus aeglefinus 7a 3739 3156 -16% Hake Merluccius merluccius 8a, 8b, 8d and 8e 52118 42235 -19% Hake Merluccius merluccius 8c, 9 and 10; Union waters of CECAF 34.1.1 9258 7406 -20% Hake Merluccius merluccius 3a 4286 3403 -21% Hake Merluccius merluccius 6 and 7; Union and international waters of 5b; international waters of 12 and 14 79762 63325 -21% Hake Merluccius merluccius Union waters of 2a and 4 4994 3940 -21% Herring Clupea harengus Union and international waters of 5b, 6b and 6aN 4170 3480 -17% Herring Clupea harengus 6aS, 7b, 7c 1630 1360 -17% Horse Mackerel Trachurus Union waters of 4b, 4c and 7d 15179 13763 -9% Horse Mackerel Trachurus Union waters of 2a, 4a; 6, 7a-c,7e-k, 8a, 8b, 8d and 8e; Union and international waters of 5b; internat­ional waters of 12 and 14 119118 70617 -41% Horse Mackerel Trachurus 8c 18858 11179 -41% Horse Mackerel Trachurus 9 94017 46659 -50% Lemon sole and witch Microstomus kitt & Glyptocephalus cynoglossus Union waters of 2a and 4 7874 5580 -29% Norway lobster Nephrops Union waters of 2a and 4 22103 22077 -0.2% Norway lobster Nephrops 9 and 10; Union waters of CECAF 34.1.1 401 309 -23% Plaice Pleuronectes platessa 7a 3075 2790 -9% Plaice Pleuronectes platessa 7d and 7e 10354 9114 -12% Plaice Pleuronectes platessa 8, 9 and 10; Union waters of CECAF 34.1.1 395 316 -20% Plaice Pleuronectes platessa Kattegat 1705 1141 -33% Pollack Pollachius pollachius 9 and 10; Union waters of CECAF 34.1.1 282 254 -10% Pollack Pollachius pollachius 8c 231 208 -10% Pollack Pollachius pollachius 8a, 8b, 8d and 8e 1482 1334 -10% Pollack Pollachius pollachius 7 12163 7298 -40% Pollack Pollachius pollachius 6; Union and international waters of 5b; internat­ional waters of 12 and 14 397 238 -40% Sole Solea 8c, 8d, 8e, 9 and 10; Union waters of CECAF 34.1.1 1072 643 -40% Sprat Sprattus sprattus 7d and 7e 2637 1506 -43% Turbot and Brill Psetta maxima & Scophthalmus rhombus Union waters of 2a and 4 8122 5876 -28% Whiting Merlangius merlangius 8 2540 2203 -13%

Table 4: Stocks for which the Total Allowable Catch (TAC) is delegated to an individual Member State