Navigation path

Left navigation

Additional tools

Other available languages: EL

Back to the search results
European Commission - Press release

Commission proposes fishing opportunities in the Atlantic and North Sea for 2020

Brussels, 24 October 2019

Ahead of the 16-17 December Council meeting on Fisheries, the Commission has today adopted its proposal for fishing opportunities in 2020 for 72 stocks in the Atlantic and the North Sea: for 32 stocks the fishing quota is either increased or remains the same; for 40 stocks the quota is reduced. The fishing opportunities, or Total Allowable Catches (TACs), are quotas set for most commercial fish stocks in order to keep or restore healthy stocks, while allowing the industry to profit from fishing the highest amount of fish.

Karmenu Vella, Commissioner for Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, said: "Today's proposal consolidates our efforts for sustainable fishing in Atlantic and North Sea waters. Over the past years, we have had a steady rise in the number of healthy stocks, and – as a consequence – also a steady rise in the profits of our fishing sector. This is the result of responsible management and continuous implementation efforts, primarily by our fishermen, who are the first ones to implement our conservation measures and also the ones to benefit most from increased yields. With such sustained commitment, 2020 will be another year of progress for Europe's fisheries.

In line with the objectives and legal framework of the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP), the Commission is proposing fishing opportunities at “maximum sustainable yield” (MSY) for the stocks with a full scientific assessment, and at “precautionary levels” for other stocks. The proposal follows the advice of the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES).

Sustainable fishing has made substantial progress in the EU: in 2019, 59 stocks are being fished at MSY levels, up from 53 in 2018 and compared to only 5 in 2009. This means that the fishing pressure on the stocks is limited to a level that will allow a healthy future for the fish stocks' biomass, while taking into account socio-economic factors. The Commission is working with Member States to support the fishermen in reaching the objective of fishing all stocks at sustainable levels by 2020, as set by the Common Fisheries Policy. As the size of some key fish stocks is increasing – for instance, Haddock in the Celtic Sea and Sole in the Bristol Channel– so has the profitability of the fishing sector, with an estimated €1.3 billion gross profit for 2019.

Today's proposal will be submitted for discussion and decision by the EU Member States at the Fisheries Council on 16-17 December in Brussels, to be applied as of 1 January 2020.

 

Details of the proposal

For 2020, the multiannual plans for the North Sea and for the Western Waters provide the framework to adapt management measures to complex mixed fisheries as well as to avoid extreme variations of TACs. For instance:

The Commission proposes to limit the decrease of the TACs for Northern and Southern Hake to -20%, using the upper part of the MSY range according to the Western Waters multiannual plan. The stocks have a healthy biomass, therefore a limited reduction of the fishing pressure would suffice to keep the stocks in good shape, according to scientists.

The TAC for Haddock in the Celtic Sea could increase massively according to ICES advice (+100%), but the Commission proposes a 30% increase, using the lower part of the MSY range, in order to protect the vulnerable cod stock that is caught as a bycatch of haddock.

Where multiannual plans are not in place, the Commission has turned to the management strategies of the Advisory Councils, which have been assessed by ICES as sustainable. For example, for the southern Horse Mackerel, the Commission has proposed to follow the management strategy of the Pelagic Advisory Council, which recommends a reduction of the quota by 50%.

The Commission has also proposed safeguard measures to ensure that the amount of Cod and Whiting in the Celtic Sea recovers to safe levels. These measures consist of increased selectivity, closures and appropriate control to prevent illegal discards.

The Commission proposes to continue the quota exchange system for the by-catches. These are quotas set for stocks fished as by-catches in other healthy target fisheries. This system ensures that Member States with no quota for one of these by-catch stocks can continue fishing for other target stocks. The exact amounts for the by-catch TACs and their accompanying measures will be issued at a later stage, after ICES provides its scientific advice.

Since 1 January 2019, the landing obligation applies to EU fishing fleets: all catches of regulated commercial species (including by-catch) must be landed and counted against each Member State's quota.In today's proposal, the Commission has already deducted from the advised catches the amounts corresponding to the agreed exemptions to the landing obligation.

The proposal covers stocks managed by the EU alone and stocks managed in cooperation with third countries, such as Norway, or through Regional Fisheries Management Organisations (RFMOs). International negotiations for many of the stocks concerned are still ongoing and some further stocks are awaiting scientific advice. For these, the figures will be included at a later stage.

 

For more information

See tables below for details of today's proposals for the Atlantic and the North Sea.

TACs and quotas

Scientific advice: the proposed TACs take due account of the scientific advice from the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES) and the Scientific, Technical and Economic Committee for Fisheries (STECF).

Stakeholders were consulted based on the Commission's Consultation document.

Multiannual management plans

Map of fishing areas

 

Note: The tables below only list EU stocks, which are not shared with third countries. All TAC values are expressed in tonnes and rounded to the nearest full number.

Final TAC figures for 2019 reflect the total TAC set by the EU for a certain stock, after transfers to third countries where applicable.

 

Table 1: Stocks with proposals for increased Total Allowable Catch (TAC)

 

Common name

Scientific name

TAC Unit

Final TAC in 2019

TAC 2020 (Proposal)

TAC change: 2019 - 2020 (Proposal)

Anglerfish

 

Lophiidae

7

32999

35299

7%

Anglerfish

 

Lophiidae

8a, 8b, 8d and 8e

8371

9008

8%

Common sole

 

Solea

3a; Union waters of Subdivisions 22-24

502

533

6%

Common sole

 

Solea

7a

414

457

10%

Common sole

 

Solea

7e

1242

1478

19%

Common sole

 

Solea

7f and 7g

1009

1528

51%

Haddock

Melanogrammus aeglefinus

7b-k, 8,9 and 10; Union waters of CECAF 34.1.1

8329

10859

30%

Herring

 

Clupea harengus

7a

6896

8064

17%

Megrims

 

Lepidorhombus

Union waters of 2a and 4

2887

2922

1%

Megrims

 

Lepidorhombus

7

18132

18732

3%

Megrims

 

Lepidorhombus

8a, 8b, 8d and 8e

1704

1794

5%

Megrims

 

Lepidorhombus

8c, 9 and 10; Union waters of CECAF 34.1.1

1872

2089

12%

Plaice

 

Pleuronectes platessa

7f and 7g

1662

2003

21%

 

 

Table 2: Stocks with no changes in Total Allowable Catch (TAC)

 

Common name

Scientific name

TAC Unit

Final TAC in 2019

TAC 2020 (Proposal)

Common sole

Solea

6; Union and international waters of 5b; international waters of 12 and 14

57

57

Common sole

Solea

7b and 7c

42

42

Greater silver smelt

 

Argentina silus

Union and international waters of 1 and 2

90

90

Greater silver smelt

 

Argentina silus

Union waters of 3a and 4

1234

1234

Herring

 

Clupea harengus

7e and 7f

930

930

Ling

 

Molva molva

3a

170

170

Ling

 

Molva molva

Union and international waters of 1 and 2

36

36

Ling

 

Molva molva

Union and international waters of 5

33

33

Ling

 

Molva molva

Union and international waters of 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12 and 14

20396

20396

Ling

 

Molva molva

Union waters of 4

4035

4035

Norway lobster

 

Nephrops

8c

3

3

Norway lobster

 

Nephrops

3a

13733

13733

Plaice

 

Pleuronectes platessa

6; Union and international waters of 5b; international waters of 12 and 14

658

658

Plaice

 

Pleuronectes platessa

7b and 7c

74

74

Saithe

 

Pollachius virens

7, 8, 9 and 10; Union waters of CECAF 34.1.1

3176

3176

Tusk

 

Brosme brosme

3a

31

31

Tusk

 

Brosme brosme

Union and international waters of 1, 2 and 14

21

21

Tusk

 

Brosme brosme

Union and international waters of 5, 6 and 7

4130

4130

Tusk

 

Brosme brosme

Union waters of 4

251

251

 

 

Table 3: Stocks with proposals for decreased Total Allowable Catch (TAC)

 

Common name

Scientific name

TAC Unit

Final TAC in 2019

TAC 2020 (Proposal)

TAC change: 2019 - 2020 (Proposal)

Anglerfish

 

Lophiidae

8c, 9 and 10; Union waters of CECAF 34.1.1

4166

4023

-3%

Blue ling

 

Molva dypterygia

Union and international waters of 3a

8

5

-38%

Blue ling

 

Molva dypterygia

International waters of 12

229

137

-40%

Blue ling

 

Molva dypterygia

Union and international waters of 2 and 4

53

32

-40%

Blue ling

 

Molva dypterygia

Union and international waters of 5b, 6 and 7

11778

11150

-5%

Boarfish

 

Caproidae

Union and international waters of 6, 7 and 8

21830

19152

-12%

Cod

 

Gadus morhua

7a

807

257

-68%

Cod

 

Gadus morhua

7b, 7c, 7e-k, 8, 9 and 10; Union waters of CECAF 34.1.1

1610

189

-88%

Common sole

 

Solea

Union waters of 2a and 4

12555

12317

-2%

Common sole

 

Solea

8a and 8b

3872

3666

-5%

Common sole

 

Solea

7h, 7j and 7k

382

213

-44%

Greater silver smelt

 

Argentina silus

Union and international waters of 5, 6 and 7

4661

3729

-20%

Haddock

 

Melanogrammus aeglefinus

7a

3739

3156

-16%

Hake

 

Merluccius merluccius

8a, 8b, 8d and 8e

52118

42235

-19%

Hake

 

Merluccius merluccius

8c, 9 and 10; Union waters of CECAF 34.1.1

9258

7406

-20%

Hake

 

Merluccius merluccius

3a

4286

3403

-21%

Hake

Merluccius merluccius

6 and 7; Union and international waters of 5b; international waters of 12 and 14

79762

63325

-21%

Hake

Merluccius merluccius

Union waters of 2a and 4

4994

3940

-21%

Herring

 

Clupea harengus

Union and international waters of 5b, 6b and 6aN

4170

3480

-17%

Herring

 

Clupea harengus

6aS, 7b, 7c

1630

1360

-17%

Horse Mackerel

 

Trachurus

Union waters of 4b, 4c and 7d

15179

13763

-9%

Horse Mackerel

 

Trachurus

Union waters of 2a, 4a; 6, 7a-c,7e-k, 8a, 8b, 8d and 8e; Union and international waters of 5b; internat­ional waters of 12 and 14

119118

70617

-41%

Horse Mackerel

 

Trachurus

8c

18858

11179

-41%

Horse Mackerel

 

Trachurus

9

94017

46659

-50%

Lemon sole and witch

 

Microstomus kitt & Glyptocephalus cynoglossus

Union waters of 2a and 4

7874

5580

-29%

Norway lobster

 

Nephrops

Union waters of 2a and 4

22103

22077

-0.2%

Norway lobster

Nephrops

 

9 and 10; Union waters of CECAF 34.1.1

401

309

-23%

Plaice

 

Pleuronectes platessa

7a

3075

2790

-9%

Plaice

 

Pleuronectes platessa

7d and 7e

10354

9114

-12%

Plaice

Pleuronectes platessa

8, 9 and 10; Union waters of CECAF 34.1.1

395

316

-20%

Plaice

 

Pleuronectes platessa

Kattegat

1705

1141

-33%

Pollack

 

Pollachius pollachius

9 and 10; Union waters of CECAF 34.1.1

282

254

-10%

Pollack

 

Pollachius pollachius

8c

231

208

-10%

Pollack

 

Pollachius pollachius

8a, 8b, 8d and 8e

1482

1334

-10%

Pollack

 

Pollachius pollachius

7

12163

7298

-40%

Pollack

 

Pollachius pollachius

6; Union and international waters of 5b; internat­ional waters of 12 and 14

397

238

-40%

Sole

 

Solea

8c, 8d, 8e, 9 and 10; Union waters of CECAF 34.1.1

1072

643

-40%

Sprat

 

Sprattus sprattus

7d and 7e

2637

1506

-43%

Turbot and Brill

 

Psetta maxima & Scophthalmus rhombus

Union waters of 2a and 4

8122

5876

-28%

Whiting

 

Merlangius merlangius

8

2540

2203

-13%

 

 

Table 4: Stocks for which the Total Allowable Catch (TAC) is delegated to an individual Member State

 

Common name

Scientific name

TAC Unit

Delegated to

Herring

Clupea

6 Clyde

United Kingdom

Horse Mackerel

Trachurus

Union waters of CECAF (Canaries)

Spain

Horse Mackerel

Trachurus

Union waters of CECAF (Madeira)

Portugal

Horse Mackerel

Trachurus

10, Union waters of CECAF (Azores)

Portugal

Penaeus shrimps

Penaeus

French Guyana

France

IP/19/6151

Press contacts:

General public inquiries: Europe Direct by phone 00 800 67 89 10 11 or by email


Side Bar

Footer