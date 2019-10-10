The European Commission is mobilising an additional €10 million in humanitarian assistance for the many still dealing with the consequences of the two unprecedented tropical cyclones that hit Mozambique in 2019.

“Tropical cyclones Idai and Kenneth left a trail of destruction that is still being felt by the most vulnerable in Mozambique. The EU is reinforcing humanitarian support to deliver emergency food aid and health care. We will also step up support for communities to be better prepared for future natural disasters. We are committed to support Mozambique for as long as it takes,” said Christos Stylianides, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management.

The new humanitarian aid package announced today will increase funding for:

Emergency food aid and nutritional support.

Health care: EU funds will help the functioning of referral and emergency services in health centres that are serving cyclone-hit areas.

Disaster preparedness: stockpiling emergency kits at strategic locations throughout the country, so they are immediately available if another natural disaster strikes.

The EU had already allocated €11 million in 2019 in previous aid packages for disaster relief in the immediate aftermath of the tropical cyclones as well as for preparedness measures. In addition, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism was activated with EU Member States sending some 60,000 relief items, search and rescue teams, communications support, medical services and water treatment, and a coordination support team of EU experts. The European Union financed 75% of the transport costs of these teams and equipment, amounting to more than €4 million.

The EU will also provide longer term support for reconstruction. At the International Donors Pledging Conference held in Beira, Mozambique, on 30 May and 01 June 2019, the European Union pledged €200 million in recovery support for Mozambique after cyclones Idai and Kenneth, and to help the country strengthen its resilience and preparedness for natural disasters. From this amount, €100 million will come from the European Development Fund, while the remaining €100 million will be available in loans through the European Investment Bank.

