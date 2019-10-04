During a visit to Senegal, the Member of the Commission in charge of International Cooperation and Development, Neven Mimica, signed cooperation programmes for a total of €27.5 million. The programmes will increase access to electricity and renewable energies, and boost support to civil society and the technical implementation of development cooperation with Senegal.

Commissioner Mimica said: ‘These programmes, worth €27.5 million in total, will support inclusive and sustainable development in Senegal, in the spirit of our Africa-Europe Alliance for Sustainable Investment and Jobs. The European Union remains at Senegal's side to strengthen political dialogue between the authorities and civil society, and to improve the Senegalese people's living conditions.'

The three programmes consist of:

a support programme for the development of renewable energies (€20 million) that will improve access to electricity in the most deprived rural areas.

a support programme for civil society (€4 million) that will support open and constructive dialogue between civil society, the Senegalese authorities, the private sector and Senegal's partners for the inclusive and sustainable development of the country.

technical cooperation (€3.5 million) that will improve the implementation of the EU cooperation programmes with Senegal to facilitate investment and job creation.

During his visit, Commissioner Mimica met President Macky Sall to discuss shared priorities, in particular job creation through the development of the private sector and investment in regional infrastructure, as well as combating climate change.

Background

The total amount of EU assistance provided to Senegal is €579.3 million, with €347 million from the 11th European Development Fund and €177.2 million from the Emergency Trust Fund for stability and addressing root causes of irregular migration and displaced persons in Africa.

Senegal also benefits from several regional programmes under the 11th EDF for an amount of €55.1 million enabling investments in regional infrastructure and improving competitiveness in West Africa.

For more information

Development cooperation with Senegal