Tonight, the European Commission revealed the winners of the first-ever EU Product Safety Award. The new award recognises businesses going above and beyond EU requirements for greater consumer safety. Eight companies from Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, Italy and the Netherlands were rewarded for their efforts to enhance children's safety.

Věra Jourová, Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, who hosted the award ceremony, said: “I want to congratulate the winning companies for innovating and investing in making products safer and raising the bar for consumer protection across Europe. This award recognises their efforts. I call on all companies to make consumer protection their top priority, so that our children, families and friends are safe. There is no better investment than in consumer trust."

The winners

Gold, Silver and Bronze awards as well as a "special mention" were given to four small and medium-enterprises (SMEs) and four large businesses excelling in the safety of childcare products.

SMEs:

Gold Award: Remmy (Italy) – for its pioneer Car Baby Alert that can save lives by alerting a driver if a child is left behind in a car;

Silver Award: Evomove (Denmark) – for its Nomi highchair, helping prevent tilt accidents thanks to a special anti-tilt roller;

Bronze Award: Reer (Germany) – for its protective devices and communication activities promoting child safety at home;

Special Mention: Mippaa (the Netherands) – for its innovative Stair Trainer, a special railing for small children, helping them climb the stairs safely.

Large companies:

Gold Award: Reima Oy (Finland) – for ensuring that clothes are not only safe for children but offer extra protection, for instance in the dark;

Silver Award: Cybex (Germany) – for thoughtful safety features of its PRIAM stroller and robust internal product safety processes;

Bronze Award: Mega Disposables (Greece) – for its innovative efforts to ensure chemical safety of Babylino Sensitive nappies;

Special Mention: MAM Baby (Austria) – for setting and exceeding safety standards on soothers and feeding equipment.

Background

The newly created EU Product Safety Award shines a light on companies going above and beyond the requirements set down in EU law for greater consumer safety. By showcasing best practices, the European Commission wants to inspire other businesses to do the same, raising the level of consumer protection across the EU. At the same time, the Award is meant to make consumers more aware of their right to find only safe products on the market.

The first edition of the EU Product Safety Award was open to companies from EU Members States as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. Small and large businesses from 16 different European countries submitted applications. A jury including representatives from both national and European consumer organisations as well as key government figures chose the final 8 winners.

While the Product Safety Award is non-monetary, it will give winners widespread recognition, a boost to their reputation and a chance to position themselves as industry leaders in product safety.

