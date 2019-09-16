Navigation path

Left navigation

Additional tools

Other available languages: none

Back to the search results
European Commission - Press release

Statement by the European Commission following the working lunch between President Jean-Claude Juncker and Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Luxembourg, 16 September 2019

President Jean-Claude Juncker and Prime Minister Johnson had a working lunch today in Luxembourg. The aim of the meeting was to take stock of the ongoing technical talks between the EU and the UK and to discuss the next steps.

President Juncker recalled that it is the UK's responsibility to come forward with legally operational solutions that are compatible with the Withdrawal Agreement. President Juncker underlined the Commission's continued willingness and openness to examine whether such proposals meet the objectives of the backstop. Such proposals have not yet been made.

The Commission will remain available to work 24/7. The October European Council will be an important milestone in the process. The EU27 remain united.

President Juncker was accompanied by the European Commission's Chief Negotiator, Michel Barnier.

President Juncker will travel to Strasbourg later today and will address the Plenary session of the European Parliament on Wednesday morning.

IP/19/5579

Press contacts:

General public inquiries: Europe Direct by phone 00 800 67 89 10 11 or by email


Side Bar

Footer