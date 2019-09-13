The Commission adopted three major Cohesion Policy projects, modernising the Polish rail and road network and increasing travel safety while reducing costs and travel time.

Over €487 million to modernise thecountry's railway communication system

EU-funded works will replace the outdated technology and set up a modern communication system along almost 14,000 km of railway line throughout the country. In addition to improving passenger safety and reducing travel time, this project will allow Poland to move towards introducing the European Rail Traffic Management System, which will integrate Polish rail lines with the European railway network.

Aligning Poland's communication systems with those in place throughout Europe will avoid having to switch locomotives or onboard equipment at border crossings. This will make rail transport more cost-efficient and faster. The project should be operational as of July 2023.

More than €117 million to upgrade Silesia's railway services

This project includes upgrading and electrifying 46 km of railway lines, building or refurbishing stations, platforms, viaducts and bridges in northern Silesia. It will also make platforms accessible for people with reduced mobility and build a new International Airport station at Pyrzowice, which serves the regional capital of Katowice.

Works will restore traffic on the Tarnowskie Góry-Zawiercie line while creating safe and reliable links to and from Pyrzowice airport. Once finished in May 2022, this project will improve the efficiency of freight transport and ensure reliable connections for passengers. It will ultimately boost local economic development.

Almost €72 million to ease traffic congestion in Warmińsko-Mazurskie

The EU-funded project will build an expressway bypass east of the town of Nowe Miasto Lubawskie, in the Warmińsko-Mazurskie region, northern Poland.As part of national road 15 – which links local urban centres with the trans-European transport network – the bypass should relieve the town of excessive traffic and improve quality of life for residents.Connecting the Kujawsko-Pomorskie region to Warmińsko-Mazurskie, this bypass will ensure smother access to the Baltic Sea. It should be completed in June 2021.

Background

Poland is the biggest beneficiary of Cohesion Policy funds. Since the country joined the EU in 2004, Cohesion Policy has financed 12,200 km of new or upgraded road, access to broadband for 9.1 million people and the creation of 151,000 jobs.

In the next long-term EU budget, Poland will continue to be the biggest beneficiary of Cohesion Policy funds, under which the Commission is proposing to invest more than €72 billion to support the transformation of the Polish economy, to make it greener, more competitive and innovative. These EU investments will keep on playing a prominent role in improving Polish citizens' everyday life with better infrastructures, broadband coverage, transport and energy efficiency, health services and quality of air.

