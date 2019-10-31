Today the European Commission announced a €6 million contribution to a vaccination trial in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The funding comes from the EU's research and innovation programme, Horizon 2020, which supported the development of the new vaccine.

The announcement comes as the Ebola outbreak in the DRC continues to spread in the east of the country with a high risk of a spillover into neighbouring countries and complementary actions are being taken to contain and eliminate this threat.

Christos Stylianides, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management and EU Ebola Coordinator, said: "As Ebola continues to spread, we must fight the disease on all fronts. Vaccination is a key part of these efforts. The EU is committed to supporting the World Health Organisation and DRC authorities in their efforts to combat the outbreak."

Carlos Moedas, Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation, added: "We must and we can win the fight against Ebola. We have the resources. The EU has supported the new Ebola vaccine development and we are now rolling out the clinical study in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Together we will put an end to this epidemic once and for all.”

The European Union has provided wide-ranging support to fight the disease since the outbreak was first declared in 2018, including humanitarian assistance, sending experts to the affected areas, mobilising the EU humanitarian air service ECHO flight and supporting the health sector in the country.

Background

The EU will support the critical clinical study in the DRC through an existing agreement with The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). A consortium of partners, which includes the Government of DRC, Institut National de Recherche Biomédicale (INRB), CEPI, Johnson and Johnson, the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), the Wellcome Trust and Epicentre, have cooperated to prepare the study.

In addition, the EU is part of the Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI), a public-private partnership, which has supported the clinical development of the investigational preventive Ebola two-dose vaccination regimen and enabled the manufacture of the current stockpile of 1.5 million doses of the vaccine.

EU action in the fight against Ebola

Since the very first day that the Ebola outbreak was declared in the DRC, the European Union has provided considerable support to the fight against the disease. The support includes over €47 million in humanitarian funding for various actions in the Ebola response in the DRC; €180 million from the European Development Fund (2014-2020) aimed at supporting the health sector in the DRC, including €6 million for the provision of free health care services in eight Ebola-affected areas; over €4.5 million for the strengthening of Ebola prevention and readiness measures in Uganda, South Sudan, Burundi and Rwanda; €230.5 million for Ebola vaccine and research development since 2014 (including the €6 million announced today); funding to strengthen the overall health sector in Burundi and South Sudan; and making available the EU's Humanitarian Air Service to support humanitarian workers on the ground.

