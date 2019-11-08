(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 11 novembre 2019

Foreign Affairs Council

Ms Federica Mogherini chairs the Foreign Affairs Council, in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Miroslav Lajčák, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Slovakia.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Helsinki, Finland: attends a working lunch with Mr Antti Herlin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kone Corporation; and delivers a keynote address on Sustainable Finance at an event organised by Miltton.

Mr Johannes Hahn addresses the Budgetary Control Committee of the European Parliament on the European Commission's regional and urban policy budget (discharge).

Mr Neven Mimica in Johannesburg, South Africa: participates in the Africa Investment Forum.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Vatican:participates in the Conference on Reduction of Food Loss and Waste.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Abdalla Hamdok, Prime Minister of Sudan.

Ms Vĕra Jourová speaks at the European Commission event organised on the occasion of the 30th Anniversary of the Velvet Revolution in Czechoslovakia, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: visits innovation the agency Design Terminal and meets Mr Gergely Böszörményi-Nagy, Chief Excecutive Officer of Design Terminal.

Ms Mariya Gabriel, in Haskovo, Bulgaria: participates in the finals of the ‘Day of digital knowledge and skills: Programming and creating together'.

Mardi 12 novembre 2019

Foreign Affairs Council (Defence)

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Vladimir Norov, Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič, in Brussels, jointly with Mariya Gabriel, meets with CEOs from corporations and SMEs participating in the Knowledge and Innovation Communities (KICs).

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis delivers a keynote speech at the conference on ‘Basel III implementation: Challenges and Impact', in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen attends a working lunch in presence of Mr Mircea Geoana, Deputy Secretary General of NATO.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Giuseppe Provenzano, Minister for Southern Italy and Territorial Cohesion.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Gothenburg, Sweden:participates in a panel discussion on the Global Economy at the ‘Kvalitetsmässan' conferenceand trade fair.

Mr Neven Mimica in Johannesburg, South Africa: participates in the Africa Investment Forum.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Vatican:participates in the Conference on Reduction of Food Loss and Waste.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Sardinia, Italy: meets Mr Christian Solinas, President of the Sardinia Region; and visits IZS laboratory's Elmas' structure.

Mr Phil Hogan receives representatives from the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea; and receives Mr Abdulaziz Kamilov, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, in Brussels.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska speaks at the presentation of ‘Hotrec's White Paper for Hospitality in Europe' in the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová speaks at the conference ‘Making the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights a reality for all: 10th anniversary of the Charter becoming legally binding', in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Ms Anna Maya Henriksson, Minister for Justice of Finland.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Petr Dvořák, Director General of the Czech Television.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives the Harvard Club Leadership Prize, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives a delegation from the town of Beja, Portugal.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives mayors from cities participating in the StartupCities Programme.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Ms Cecilia Bonefeld-Dahl, Director General of DIGITALEUROPE.

Ms Mariya Gabriel speaks at the IX edition of the Author-Publisher Dialogues dinner with David Lagercrantz, in Brussels

Mercredi 13 novembre 2019

College Meeting

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Hassan Ali Khayre, Prime Minister of Somalia.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Bertrand Piccard, Initiator and Chairman of the Solar Impulse Foundation.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Joseph Daul, President of the European People's Party.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis delivers a keynote speech at the ‘Long Term and Sustainable Investment Intergroup' launch event, in Strasbourg.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives representatives from the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea, in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica receives Mr Hassan Ali Khayre, Prime Minister of Somalia.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Sardinia, Italy: meets Mr Ennio Arba, Mayor of Urzulei; and visits a semi-wild rearing system.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis participates in the Gala Dinner of the EPF (European patients Forum) Congress, in Brussels.

M. Pierre Moscovici participe au ‘Conseil des Gouverneurs', organisé par l'institut de Diplomatie Economique (OCDE).

Mr Phil Hogan delivers an address at the European Movement Ireland Brussels connection event, in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová speaks at the conference ‘Towards a breakthrough on lobbying transparency?' in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Lisbon, Portugal: delivers a speech at the Boston Consulting Group Partner Conference.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Peter Limbourg, Director General of the Deutsche Welle.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Danilo Türk, President-elect of the World Leadership Alliance-Club de Madrid.

Jeudi 14 novembre 2019

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Helsinki, Finland: attends the 130 Years Anniversary Reception of Helsingin Sanomat newspaper.

Mr Johannes Hahn participates in the Smart Regions 3.0 Conference - Transformation through Smart Specialisation, in Brussels.

Mr Johannes Hahn participates in the conference ‘Boosting cross border regions through better transport', in Brussels.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Hubert Minnis, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Gdansk, Poland: speaks at the E-mobility Forum.

Ms Vĕra Jourová speaks at the conference ‘Virtual Insanity? The need to guarantee transparency in digital political advertising', in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Ms Tytti Tuppurainen, Minister for European Affairs of Finland.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: participates in and speaks at a conference organised by the Federation of Students' Self-Governance in Universities.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Vatican (until 15/11): participates in the High-level meeting Promoting Digital Child Dignity – From Concept to Action (2017-2019) as speaker in the session ‘Action from Policy Makers', at the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences.

Vendredi 15 novembre 2019

Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget)

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Bratislava, Slovakia: participates in the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the Velvet revolution.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in London: delivers a keynote speech at a roundtable discussion with Mr Peter Estlin, Lord Mayor of the City of London and Mr Krisjanis Karins, Prime Minister of Latvia; participates in the Economist Intelligence roundtable; attends an event with Latvian financial institutions; and attends the Celebration of the Independence Day of Latvia.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Vilnius, Lithuania:meets with representatives of the Parliament of Lithuania and gives presentation on the results of the European Commission's work 2014-2019.

Ms Vĕra Jourová attends the Velvet Revolution Ceremony organised by the Permanent Representation of the Czech Republic to the European Union, in Brussels.

Ms Margrethe Vestager meets members of Momentum Movement, in Brussels.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Prof. Holger Hoos, founder of the Confederation of laboratories for artificial intelligence research in Europe (CLAIRE) and professor of machine learning at Leiden University.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Lisbon, Portugal: delivers a speech at the Banco de Portugal Conference: ‘The euro 20 years on: the debut, the present and the aspirations for the future'.

Ms Mariya Gabriel, in Rome, Italy: meets with Ms Lella Golfo, President of the Marisa Bellisario Foundation, and meets with the board of the Marisa Bellisario Foundation.

Samedi 16 novembre 2019

Ms Federica Mogherini in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: participates in the Sir Bani Yas Forum.

Mr Carlos Moedas inCascais, Portugal: participates in the Entcontros de Cascais Strategic Forum.

Dimanche 17 novembre 2019

Mr Karmenu Vella à Monaco: reçoit l'Ordre de Saint-Charles, décerné par S.A.S. le Prince Albert II de Monaco.

Prévisions du mois d'octobre 2019 :

18/11 Agriculture and Fisheries Council

19/11 General Affairs Council

21/11 Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council

21-22/11 Foreign Affairs Council (Trade)

25/11 Foreign Affairs Council (Development)

28 - 29/11 Competitiveness Council

Permanence SPP le WE du 9 et 10 novembre 2019 :

Anna-Kaisa ITKONEN – tél: +32 (0) 460 764 328

Service Audiovisuel, planning studio – tél. : +32 (0)2/295 21 23

