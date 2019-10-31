(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 4 novembre 2019

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Luca Visentini, General Secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC).

Mr Frans Timmermans attends the ‘Industrietafel' at the Permanent Representation of the Netherlands to the EU, in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Burkhard Balz, Member of the Executive Board of the Deutsche Bundesbank.

Mr Karmenu Vella inSliema, Malta: delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the 15th International Ocean Institute Malta training programme on regional ocean governance for the Mediterranean, Black, Baltic and Caspian seas.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Plungė, Lithuania: participates in a citizen's dialogue and Lithuanian Political Forum.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos receives Mr Christophe Castaner, Minister for the Interior of France.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Lisbon Portugal: meets with Mr Eduardo Cabrita, Minister for Home Affairs of Portugal.

Mr Phil Hogan in Shanghai, China: speaks at the ‘European Moment' event with French and German companies organised by the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Lisbon, Portugal: participates in the official opening ceremony of the Web Summit 2019; and attends an official dinner hosted by Mr Pedro Siza Viera, Minister for Economy of Portugal.

Mardi 5 novembre 2019

President Jean-Claude Juncker hosts a working lunch with the Directors-General of the European Commission.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Ms Ursula von der Leyen, President-elect of the European Commission.

Mr Frans Timmermans delivers a speech at the Brussels Pre-Launch of the Plastic Atlas 2019, hosted by the Heinrich Böll Foundation and Break Free From Plastic, in the European Parliament; meets the Executive Board of the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB); and receives a group of climate activists from Eastern Europe, in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Dmytro Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Young Woon Kong, President of the Hyundai Motor Group Strategy Planning Division.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Johann Strobl, CEO of Raiffeisen Bank International; and receives Mr Steven Maijoor, Chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).

Mr Günther H. Oettinger in Prague, Czech Republic: attens the high level meeting of the 'Friends of Cohesion'.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Alfred Riedl, President of the Austrian Association of Municipalities.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Shanghai, China: participates in the World Trade Organization Mini Ministerial Meeting; and meets with Mr Simon Birmingham, Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment of Australia.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Young Woon Kong, President in charge of Strategic Planning at Hyundai Motor Group.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Ms Zoriana Skaletska, Minister for healthcare of Ukraine.

Mr Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France : participe à la table ronde sur la fiscalité au Colloque Ideethic.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Lisbon Portugal: participates in the international civil protection MODEX exercise.

Mr Phil Hogan in Shanghai, China: attends the Opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo; meets with Mr David Parker, Minister for Trade and Export Growth of New Zealand; meets with Mr Simon Birmingham, Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment of Australia; and participates in the World Trade Organization Mini Ministerial Meeting.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Pieter Omtzigt, Member of the House of Representatives of the Netherlands and member of the Dutch delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Andrew Duff, President of the Spinelli Group.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Mr Dmytro Kuleba, Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Lisbon, Portugal: in the context of the Web Summit 2019, participates in the panel ‘What they don't teach you at business school'; and participates in the contract signing ceremony with FABER Ventures in the presence of Mr Pedro Siza Vieira, Minister for Economy of Portugal and Ms Emma Navarro, EIB Vice-President.

Mr Julian King receives Mr Vladimir Voronkov, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers an opening keynote speech at the CERT-EU 2019 Annual conference, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives a delegation from the French CyberTaskForce.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Oliver Rögl, CEO of Raiffeisen Bank Bulgaria.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Andrea Canino, Chairman of the Conseil de Cooperation Economique.

Ms Mariya Gabriel participates in panel discussion ‘Rebooting Regional Cooperation – Including the Youth Perspective in Global Decision-Making' at the EU-MENA seminar The future is here: unlocking the next generation's vision, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers opening remarks and awards prizes at #HACK4IDEAS: Challenging Europe's Digital Future, in Brussels.

Mercredi 6 novembre 2019

College Meeting

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Tony Blair, in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Jay Clayton, Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis delivers a keynote speech at the Bloomberg conference on ‘Rebooting the Capital Markets Union: Stimulating Sustainable Growth for the Low-Carbon Economy' and takes part in a fire-side chat.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Ms Mary Schapiro, Bloomberg's Vice Chair for Global Public Policy.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Mr Guido Rasi, Executive Director of the European Medicines Agency.

Ms Vĕra Jourová speaks at the High Level Experts meeting on victim's rights; and speaks at the policy debate ‘The Future of the European Consumer' organized by European Consumer Centre France, in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourováreceives Representatives of the United States House of Representatives, in Brussels.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives the US Congress delegation.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers a keynote speech at the conference Universities as Drivers of European Innovation Ecosystems, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Prof. Stanisław Kistryn, Vice-Rector for Research and Structural Funds of the Jagiellonian University in Krakow.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Ms Niki Kerameus, Greek Minister of Education.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Geert Cami, Co-Founder & Secretary General of Friends of Europe.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Mr Akaishi Koichi, Vice-Minister for Innovation Policy of Japan.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives leaders of the Helsinki University.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Ms. Hanna Kosonen, Minister for Culture and Science of Finland.

Jeudi 7 novembre 2019

Eurogroup

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Karel de Gucht.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Andrew McDowell, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank.

Mr Johannes Hahn addresses the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET), Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Mr Bernhard Url, Executive Director of the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

Mr Phil Hogan in Beijing, China: meets with Mr Han Changfu, Minister for Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the People's Republic of China.

Ms Elzbieta Bienkowska is in Gdansk, Poland: takes part in the Smart Metropolia 2019 conference organized by the Gdansk-Gdynia-Sopot Metropolitan Area Association.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Lisbon, Portugal: attends the Web Summit 2019; and meets a group of Czech start-ups.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Lisbon, Portugal: meets Mr Antonio Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal; and speaks at the Web Summit in Lisbon.

Mr Carlos Moedasin Lisbon, Portugal: in the context of the Web Summit 2019, participates in the panel ‘Can technology revitalise democracy?'.

Mr Julian King in Kiel, Germany: participates in the 6th Annual Europe's Strategic Choices Conference.

Mr Julian King in Paris, France: participates in the International Conference 'Terrorism: Threats and Challenges after the fall of the Caliphate', at the Center for the analysis of terrorism.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Ms Blaženka Divjak, Minister for Education and Science of Croatia.

Ms Mariya Gabriel participates in the ‘American European Community Association High-level Round-Table' with Count Etienne Davignon, Minister of State, Chairman of Brussels Airlines, in Brussels.

Vendredi 8 novembre 2019

Economic and Financial Affairs Council; Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council (Education)

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives representatives of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Madrid, Spain: meets Mr José D. Bogás Gálvez, CEO of Endesa.

Mr Phil Hogan in Singapore: meets with Mr Chan Chun Sing, Minister for Trade and Industry of Singapore; and meets with Mr S. Iswaran, Minister-in-charge for Trade Relations of Singapore.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Mr Bruno Le Maire, Minister for Economy and Finance of France.

M. Julian King à Paris, France: rencontre M. Guillaume Poupard, Directeur-Général de l'Agence nationale de la sécurité des systèmes d'information.

Prévisions du mois d'octobre 2019:

11/11 Foreign Affairs Council

12/11 Foreign Affairs Council (Defence)

15/11 Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget)

18/11 Agriculture and Fisheries Council

19/11 General Affairs Council

21/11 Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council

21-22/11 Foreign Affairs Council (Trade)

25/11 Foreign Affairs Council (Development)

28 - 29/11 Competitiveness Council

Permanence SPP le WE du 1 novembre au 3 novembre 2019 :

