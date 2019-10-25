(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 28 octobre 2019

Ms Federica Mogherini co-hosts the International Solidarity Conference on the Venezuelan Refugee and Migrant crisis, in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič chairs trilateral gas talks between Russia and Ukraine, in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Frankfurt, Germany: meets Mr Andrea Enria, Chair of the European Central Bank Supervisory Board and attends President Mario Draghi's Farewell reception.

Mr Neven Mimica participates in the International Solidarity Conference on the Venezuelan Refugee and Migrant crisis, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Mr Bernhard Url, Executive Director of EFSA (European Food Safety Authority).

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos and Mr Julian King in Munich, Germany (28-29/10): participate in the G6 Ministerial Meeting.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Francfort-sur-le-Main, Allemagne: participe à la cérémonie d'adieux organisée à l'occasion du départ de M. Mario Draghi, Président de la Banque Centrale Européenne.

Mr Christos Stylianides participates in the International Solidarity Conference on the Venezuelan Refugee and Migrant crisis, in Brussels.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Novo Mesto, Slovenia: participates in a discussion on transport, infrastructure and logistics development in southeastern Slovenia in the context of the Trans-European Transport Network, at the Dolenjska Academic Initiative.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Prague, Czech Republic: attends Gala evening on the occasion of the National Day of the Czech Republic.

Mardi 29 octobre 2019

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Martin Schulz, former President of the European Parliament.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Aleksandar Vučić, President of Serbia.

Ms Federica Mogherini hosts a working dinner with the leaders of the six Western Balkan partners, in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis participates in the opening ceremony of the book on the history of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) ‘Safeguarding the Euro in Times of Crisis - The Inside Story of the ESM', in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Klaus Regling, Managing Director of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

Mr Tibor Navracsics participates in the signing ceremony of the framework agreement between the College of Europe and the European University Institute, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Paris, France: speaks at and hands over awards at the European Heritage Awards Ceremony.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Dortmund, Germany: delivers a keynote speech at the Digital Summit; meets Mr Peter Altmaier, Minister of Finance of Germany.

Mercredi 30 octobre 2019

College Meeting

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Alberto Pototschnig, Director of the European Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER).

Jeudi 31 octobre 2019

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives young climate activists.

Mr Johannes Hahn participates in the commemoration event ‘30 years since the fall of the iron curtain' in the Palais Niederösterreich, in Vienna.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France: rencontre M. Edouard Philippe, Premier Ministre de la France.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Prague, Czech Republic: speaks at the Business regulation Prague Forum.

Vendredi 1 novembre 2019

Jour férié

Samedi 2 novembre 2019

Dimanche 3 novembre 2019

Prévisions du mois d'octobre 2019:

7/11 Eurogroup

8/11 Economic and Financial Affairs Council; Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council (Education)

11/11 Foreign Affairs Council

12/11 Foreign Affairs Council (Defence)

15/11 Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget)

18/11 Agriculture and Fisheries Council

19/11 General Affairs Council

21/11 Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council

21-22/11 Foreign Affairs Council (Trade)

25/11 Foreign Affairs Council (Development)

28 - 29/11 Competitiveness Council

Permanence SPP le WE du 26 et 27 octobre 2019 :

Lucía CAUDET – tél: +32 (0) 460 756 182

Service Audiovisuel, planning studio – tél. : +32 (0)2/295 21 23