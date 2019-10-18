(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 21 octobre 2019

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Ms Monica Semedo, Member of the European Parliament; and receives Mr Joseph Daul, President of the European People's Party (EPP) and Mr Manfred Weber, Chairman of the EPP Group in the European Parliament.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Tokyo, Japan (until 22/10): meets Mr Toshimitsu Motegi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, Mr Tarō Kōno, Minister for Defence of Japan, and Mr Fumio Kishida, Member of the National Diet of Japan and former Japanese Foreign Minister.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Rick Perry, Secretary for Energy of the United States; attends the EPSC event on Silver Economy and receives Mr Esko Aho, former Prime Minister of Finland.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete gives a keynote speech at the EU-U.S. High-Level Forum on Small Modular Reactors, in Brussels.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France : rencontre Henri Nallet, Président du Haut-Conseil de la coopération agricole et Président de la Fondation Jean Jaurès.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Singapore: meets with Mr Khaw Boon Wan, Minister for Transport and Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure of Singapore; participates in the High-level policy roundtable and opening ceremony of the 26th Intelligent Transport Systems World Congress 2019.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Washington D.C, the United States of America: speaks at the 70th International Astronautical Congress.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives representatives of UNICEF, UNHCR, IOM, Doctors without borders, Sos Children's Villages and Terres des Hommes.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Madrid, Spain: meets with Ms Nadia Calviño, Minister for Economy and Business of Spain; participates in a panel discussion on ‘Why is the digital political?' at the 2019 Annual Policy Dialogue - Digital Transformation and the Future Democracy: How Can Artificial Intelligence Drive Democratic Governance? by the World Leadership Alliance-Club de Madrid & IE School of Global and Public Affairs; meets with Mr Alex Sandy Pentltand, Director at MIT Connection Science and Human Dynamics labs; and meets with Ms Isabel Celaá, Minister for Education, and Vocational Training and Government Spokesperson.

Mardi 22 octobre 2019

College Meeting

President Jean-Claude Juncker addresses the Plenary of the European Parliament on the conclusions of the European Council; addresses the Plenary of the European Parliament on the review and achievements of the Juncker Commission; receives Ms Ursula von der Leyen, President-elect of the European Commission.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Tokyo, Japan: attends the enthronement ceremony of Emperor Naruhito of Japan.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Oslo, Norway: delivers opening remarks at the ‘High-tea for the High Seas' event organised by Ocean Unite.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Strasbourg, France: meets with Frank Briegmann, CEO & President of Central Europe and Deutsche Grammophon of Universal Music Entertainment.

Mercredi 23 octobre 2019

Ms Federica Mogherini in Tokyo, Japan: attends a dinner hosted by Shinzō Abe, Prime Minister of Japan; and hosts a roundtable with Japanese academia and civil society representatives.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Oslo, Norway: participates in the opening panel on ‘The global response to the threats facing the ocean' at the Our Ocean Conference 2019; meets with Mr Seong-Hyeok Moon, Minister of Oceans and Fisheries of Korea; participates in the event ‘lightning talks on scaling ocean solutions' at the Our Ocean Youth Leadership Forum; and signs the financing agreement to launch the FISH4ACP Programme for Sustainable development of fisheries and aquaculture value chains in African, Caribbean and Pacific countries at the High-level side event of the ‘Our Ocean Conference' on small-scale fisheries and aquaculture.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Dublin, Ireland: participates in the ‘Animal Health Ireland-10th Anniversary Conference'.

M. Pierre Moscovici rencontre M. Laurent Berger, et M. Luca Visentini, respectivement Président et Secrétaire Général de la Confédération Européenne des Syndicats (CES/ETUC).

Mr Julian King receives Mr Michèle Coninsx, Executive Director of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED) at Assitant Secretary-General level of the United Nations Secretary General.

Jeudi 24 octobre 2019

Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council (Employment and social policy)

President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers a keynote speech at the European Policy Centre (EPC).

Ms Federica Mogherini in Beijing, China: meets Mr Wang Yi, State Councilor and Minister for Foreign Affairs of China, General Wei Fenghe, State Councilor and Minister for National Defence of China, and representatives of Chinese civil society.

Mr Jyrki Katainen visit the Executive Agency for SMEs (EASME), in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Madrid, Spain: delivers closing remarks at the V European Electric Vehicle Congress.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Oslo, Norway: attends a meeting of past, current and future hosts of the Our Ocean Conference hosted by Mr Ine Eriksen Søreide, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Norway; and meets with Mr Enric Sala, National Geographic Explorer-in-Residence.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit M. Hussein Kassim, Professeur de politique au Collège d'Europe et à l'Université d'East Anglia.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Athens, Greece: meets with Mr Veniamis Theodore, President of the Union of Greek Shipowners.

Mr Tibor Navracsics participates in and gives an opening speech at the 8th European University Business Forum, in Brussels.

Ms Margrethe Vestager delivers a keynote speech at the Conference on Sustainability and Competition Policy at the European Committee of the Regions, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers an opening speech at the XV National Conference on e-Education ‘Digital Innovation Shaping e-Education'; gives a welcome speech and hands out awards at the Computer Space 2019 International Computer Art Forum;and delivers an opening speech at the Second Balkan Conference on Personalized Medicine

Vendredi 25 octobre 2019

Ms Federica Mogherini in New York, United States: participates in the annual board meeting of the International Crisis Group and meets with António Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Žygimantas Vaičiūnas, Minister for Energy of Lithuania.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Helsinki, Finland: participates in the Annual Convention of the European Chemical Industry Council (CEFIC).

M. Pierre Moscovici participe au Colloque International « La Commission Européenne 1986-2000 – Histoire et mémoires d'une institution »; participe au Jean Monnet Workshop du CEPS : “Current Account (Im-)Balances Determinants and Policy Implications” ; reçoit M. Joaquín Almunia, Evaluateur indépendant de haut niveau du Conseil des Gouverneurs du Mécanisme Européen de Stabilité (MES), à Bruxelles.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Michael Keating, Executive Director of the European Institute of Peace.

Mr Phil Hogan in Kilkenny, Ireland: attends the official launch of Entegro's new centre of excellence.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Athens, Greece: participates in the ALDE party congress.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Lisbon, Portugal: hosts a lunch for Octávio Ribeiro, Director-General and João Ferreira, Editor-in-chief, of Correio da manhã.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Cascais, Portugal: delivers a keynote speech at the closing session of the Portugal MOBI Summit, at the Nova School of Business & Economics (Nova SBE).

Prévisions du mois d'octobre 2019 :

7/11 Eurogroup

8/11 Economic and Financial Affairs Council; Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council (Education)

11/11 Foreign Affairs Council

12/11 Foreign Affairs Council (Defence)

15/11 Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget)

18/11 Agriculture and Fisheries Council

19/11 General Affairs Council

21/11 Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council

21-22/11 Foreign Affairs Council (Trade)

25/11 Foreign Affairs Council (Development)

28 - 29/11 Competitiveness Council

