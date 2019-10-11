(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 14 octobre 2019

Foreign Affairs Council

Agriculture and Fisheries Council

Mr Maroš Šefčovič gives a speech at the ESPAS conference on 'Changing the Game: Putting Foresight at the Heart of Policymaking', in Brussels.

Ms Cecilia Malmström gives a keynote speech at the European Strategy and Policy Analysis System (ESPAS) Annual Conference: ‘Global Trends to 2030: Challenges and Choices for Europe', in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica in Rome, Italy : participates in the 46th Committee on World Food Security on ‘Accelerating progress on SDG 2 to achieve all the Sustainable Development Goals'; and participates in the EU-sponsored side event ‘Global Network Food Crises Prevention and response'.

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Oostende and Brussel, Belgium:attends the events launching the European Vocational Skills Week.

Mr Pierre Moscovici rencontre les Représentants des Régions françaises à Bruxelles.

Mr Phil Hogan receives Mr Denis Ducarme, Belgian Minister for the Middle Class, the Self-Employed, SMEs, Agriculture and Social Integration.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Ljubljana, Slovenia: hosts the conference ‘Micro-mobility: the next big thing?' organised by the European Commission.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Katowice, Poland: attends the Opening of the Academic year of the SWPS University of Social Sciences and Humanities.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: participates in and speaks at the official opening of the European Vocational Education & Training Week in Hungary.

Mr Julian King in Nice, France: participates in the European Week of Security Launch event.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: participates in discussions with school directors and university rectors on technologies, innovation and education.

Mardi 15 octobre 2019

Agriculture and Fisheries Council

Foreign Affairs Council

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Eugene Rhuggenaath, Prime Minister of Curaçao; and receives representatives of the ‘Groene 10'.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Oxford, United Kingdom: delivers the 2019 Cyril Foster Lecture at Oxford University.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Luca Visentini, General Secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation.

Mr Johannes Hahn participates in the General Affairs Council, in Brussels.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Rotterdam, Netherlands: visits the Port of Rotterdam.

Ms Marianne Thyssen attends the first European Labour Authority Management meeting in Brussels.

Mr Pierre Moscovici à Washington D.C., Etats-Unis d'Amérique : participe à la réunion des ministres des finances du G20 et aux assemblées annuelles du Fonds Monétaire International.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Oxford, United Kingdom: delivers a keynote speech at the Oxford Brookes University at the symposium ‘The Zero-Sum Game of Migration in Europe: 20 years after Tampere'.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Valenciennes, France: visits the European Union Agency for Railways (ERA) and meets with the ERA staff; and delivers a welcome speech at the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) #CCRCC2019 conference.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Athens, Greece: delivers a speech to the Hellenic Parliament.Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Ms Laura Kövesi, European Chief Prosecutor-designate.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: participates in and speaks at the Opening Session of INNOVEIT 2019 (European Institute of Innovation and Technology); meets innovators supported by the EIT; participates in a signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding between the EIT and the Hungarian Ministry of Innovation and Technology; and participates in and hands out an award at the EIT Awards Ceremony.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers introductory remarks at the stakeholder dialogue on the application of Article 17 of Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market, in Brussels; receives representatives of the Cooperation in Science and Technology (COST) action on Safety Culture and Risk Management in Agriculture (SACURIMA); receives Mr Boyan Tomov, creator of the themayor.eu platform; receives Professor Michael Murphy, President of the European Universities Association; and receives Ms Ulrike Rabmer-Koller, President of SMEunited, in Brussels.

Mercredi 16 octobre 2019

College Meeting

President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers an opening speech at the Tripartite Social Summit; hosts the inaugural ceremony of the European Labour Authority and delivers a speech together with Mr Peter Pellegrini, Prime Minister of Slovakia.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Ngo Xuan Lich, Minister for National Defense of Viet Nam to sign the EU-Vietnam Framework Participation Agreement.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič participates in the inauguration of the European Labour Authority, in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica participates in the 3rd meeting of the High-Level Group of Personalities for effective and strategic EU-Africa relations on ‘Africa's Digital Revolution – Towards an EU-Africa Digital Partnership', in Brussels.

Ms Marianne Thyssen attends the Tripartite Social Summit, in Brussels.

Mr Phil Hogan receives Mr Alan Pollard, Chief Executive of New Zealand Apples & Pears.

Ms Vĕra Jourová speaks at the European Law Academy Conference, in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Ms Siada El Ramly, Director General of EDiMA.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: participates in and speaks at the opening of the ‘9th MOVE Congress 2019 – Change the Game: It's Your MOVE' organised by the International Sport and Culture Association and the Hungarian School, University and Leisure Sport Federation.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives representatives of Green 10.

Mr Carlos Moedas attends the Public open round table: The Ethics of gene editing, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers a keynote speech at the high-level Group of Personalities for Strategic and Effective EU-Africa Relations in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel speaks at the meeting of the high-level Group of Personalities for Strategic and Effective EU-Africa Relations; receives, Mr John Collison, President and Co-founder of Stripe; and delivers a keynote speech at the ADA Awards Ceremony, in Brussels.

Jeudi 17 octobre 2019

European Council

President Jean-Claude Junckerreceives Ms Brigitte Bierlein, Chancellor of Austria; receives Mr António Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal;participates in the EPP Summit ahead of the European Council and participates in the European Council.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Ms Anna König Jerlmyr, Eurocities President and Mayor of Stockholm.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives representatives of Greenward Partners.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis participates in the EU Health Awards ceremony, in Brussels.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Athens, Greece: delivers the closing keynote address at The Economist's Third Sustainability Summit for Southeast-Europe and the Mediterranean.

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Helsinki, Finland (until 18/10): closes the European Vocational Skills Week.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Kavala, Greece (until 18/10): delivers a keynote speech to launch the Workshop on ‘Trans-European Network for Coordination, Education and Training fir Natural Disasters and Technological Risk Mitigation'; meets representatives of the International Hellenic University.

Ms Violeta Bulc attends the high-level International Conference on countering the threat posed by unmanned aircraft systems (UAS); and launches the European Drone Investment - Advisory Platform in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová speaks at the conference ‘Risking everything to uphold EU values and democracy: Protecting journalists in the EU', in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová speaks at the conference ‘State of Europe 2019: Vision Innovation for Europe', in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: participates in and speaks at a roundtable discussion about ‘Europe, the European Union & the European Commission' - organised by Corvinus University.

Mr Julian King delivers closing remarks at the EC High-level International Conference on countering the Unmanned Air Systems threat, in Brussels.

Vendredi 18 octobre 2019

European Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in the European Council.

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Helsinki, Finland: closes the European Vocational Skills Week.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Kavala, Greece: launches the Virtual School Initiative by the Advanced Educational Technologies and Mobile Applications Lab.

Ms Violeta Bulc visits the Shift2Rail Joint Undertaking and the Single European Sky ATM Research (SESAR) Joint Undertaking, in Brussels.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Pawlowice, Poland: attends a gathering of mayors from the Silesian region; in Myslowice: meets with cancer-support group Amazonkami.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: participates in and speaks at the #BeActive Sport Gala and hands out awards during the #BeActive Awards Ceremony.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Ms Ulrike Ramber-Koller, President of SME United, and Ms Veronique Willems, Secretary General of SME United.

Mr Julian King delivers a keynote speech at the event organised by CEPS Countering Terrorism Financing in the EU, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Vienna, Austria: participates in a roundtable discussion on ‘Female Visions for a Better Europe' at the EPP Women congress.

Samedi 19 octobre 2019

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Okayama, Japan (until 20/10): participates in the G20 Health Ministers' Meeting.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Krakow Poland: attends an event at the AGH University of Science and Technology on the occasion of its centenary.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers speech, as guest of honour, at the 20th Ball of the German Economy.

Prévisions du mois d'octobre 2019 :

24/10 Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council (Employment and social policy)

Permanence SPP le WE du 12 et 13 octobre 2019 :

Annika BREIDTHARDT– tél : +32 (0) 0460 75 61 53

Service Audiovisuel, planning studio – tél. : +32 (0)2/295 21 23