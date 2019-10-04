(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 7 octobre 2019

Justice and Home Affairs Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker meets Mr Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, and Mr Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary-General of NATO, for a working dinner.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Amman, Jordan: is received by H.M. King Abdullah II and meets with Mr Ayman Safadi, Foreign Minister of Jordan.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Sofia, Bulgaria (until 08/10): participates in a Citizens' Dialogue on investments and competitiveness.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Vienna, Austria: opens the Southeast European Cooperative Initiative (SECI) Conference.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Salzburg, Austria: participates in the 'Salzburg Europe Summit' – the 15th Conference of European Regions and Cities

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis participates in a meeting of the EU Platform on Animal Welfare, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Mr Hussein Kassim, chair of the academic research project 'The European Commission: Where now? Where next?'

Mr Christos Stylianides in Rome, Italy: meets Mr Angelo Borrelli, Head of the Italian Civil Protection Department together with the Italian rescEU team; and visits the Ciampino airbase to welcome Italy's contribution to the rescEU initial transition fleet.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos and Mr Julian King in Luxembourg: participate in the Justice and Home Affairs Council and participate in the Fifth EU Internet Forum Ministerial meeting.

Mr Phil Hogan receives Mr Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla, President of the Andalusian Government.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska delivers the opening speech at the European Week of Regions and Cities, in the European Parliament.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Professor Frank Bournois, Dean and Executive President of the ESCP Europe Business School and Professor Valérie Moatti.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers a keynote speech at the launch event of the Big Data for Smart Society (GATE) project.

Mardi 8 octobre 2019

Justice and Home Affairs Council

Ms Federica Mogherini delivers the 6th high-level EU Diplomacy Lecture on ‘Implementing the EU Global Strategy: Challenges and Opportunities' at the College of Europe in Bruges, Belgium.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Sofia, Bulgaria: meets Mr Krasimir Valchev, Minister for Education and Science of Bulgaria; participates in an event on competitiveness, jobs and education, hosted by Education Bulgaria 2030; attends a working lunch with Mr Vladislav Goranov, Minister for Finance of Bulgaria; and meets Mr Tomislav Donchev, Deputy Prime Minister of Bulgaria and Mr Neno Dimov, Minister for Environment and Waters of Bulgaria.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Željka Cvijanović, President of the Republic of Srpska; and participates in the Joint REGI-COTER meeting in the framework of the European Week of Regions and Cities, in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in San José, Costa Rica: participates in the preCOP25 meeting on Climate Change; gives a speech at the high-level plenary; attends the Political Dialogue: ‘How to increase the ambition and accelerate climate action?'; and attends the EUROCLIMA+ side event.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Kimmo Tiilikainen, notably State Secretary to the Minister for Agriculture and Forestry of Finland, ahead of the Agriculture and Fisheries Council.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Vilnius, Lithuania: meets Mr Aurelijus Veryga, Minister for Health of Lithuania; meets Mr Viktoras Pranckietis, Speaker of the Seimas (parliament of Lithuania); and meets Mr Andrius Palionis, Minister for Agriculture of Lithuania.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Amsterdam, The Netherlands: participates in the International Conference on Mental Health and Psychosocial Support in Crisis Situations.

Mr Phil Hogan receives a delegation of elected members and officials from the Southern Regional Assembly and the Northern and Western Regional Assembly of Ireland; addresses the topic of access to finance in the bioeconomy at an event organised by the Permanent Representation of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the European Union; and attends the reception to launch Galway 2020 European Capital of Culture.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Helsinki, Finland: delivers welcome addresses at the Digital Transport Days and Mobility as a Service Summit; and participates in the plenary session 1 on ‘Data for transport'.

Elżbieta Bieńkowska is in Olomouc, Czechia: attends a Citizens' Dialogue together with Mr Tomáš Petříček, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Czechia and Mr Miroslav Žbánek, Mayor of the Statutory City of Olomouc; and meets Mr Jaroslav Miller, Rector of Palacký University Olomouc.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives members of the Kofi Annan Commission on Elections and Democracy in the Digital Age; and receives a delegation of Czech mayors of towns and municipalities.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Prague, Czech Republic: participates in and speaks at the Platform on ‘Cultural Heritage in the Digital Age', the second of three events focusing on the future of cultural heritage funded through the Creative Europe programme.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Jorge Chaminé, President of the European Music Centre (CEM).

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers a keynote speech on ‘evidence-informed policy making' with particular focus on the activities developed with the Science Advice Mechanism and the Group of Chief Scientific Advisors workshop with the new MEPs, at the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers opening remarks at the Accelerating European Media Innovation conference; receives a delegation of the Kofi Annan Commission on Elections and Democracy in the Digital Age; receives a group of young Bulgarian coders in the context of the EU Code Week 2019; and speaks at the closing reception of the 2019 edition of Generation Code: Born at the Library in Brussels.

Mercredi 9 octobre 2019

Eurogroup

College Meeting

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Martin Schulz, former President of the European Parliament and addresses the Plenary of the European Parliament on the preparations of the European Council of 17-18 October.

Mr Frans Timmermans meets Mr Bill Gates, Co-chair and Trustee of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; and receives Mrs Birgit Honé, Minister for Federal and European Affairs and Regional Development of Lower Saxony, in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini delivers a speech at the Conference ‘Walking the Strategic Talk: A progressive EU foreign policy agenda for the future' organised by the the Instituto Affari Internazionali (IAI) and the Foundation for European Progressive Studies (FEPS), in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives a delegation from the Helsinki-Uusimaa region of Finland.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Ms Nadia Calviño, Minister for Economy of Spain.

Mr Johannes Hahn participates in the REGIOSTARS Awards Ceremony, in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in San José, Costa Rica (until 10/10): participates in the preCOP25 meeting on Climate Change: attends the Political Dialogues: ‘Looking for high-level elements for an agreement on Article 6' and ‘Damage and Losses'.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives representatives of the Committee on Agriculture, Fisheries, Energy and Natural Resources (CAPERN) of the National Assembly of Québec; receives Mr Anders Olauson, Honorary President of the European Patients Forum; delivers a speech at the dinner on the occasion of the visit of high-ranking representatives of German Health Insurance Funds;participates in the REGIOSTARS 2019 award ceremony - the European Commission awards to EU-funded projects which demonstrate excellence and new approaches in regional development, in Brussels.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Ándros Kyprianoú, Secretary General of the Progressive Party of Working People of Cyprus (AKEL).

Ms Violeta Bulc delivers a speech on road safety policies in the EU at the EU Road Safety Exchange Launch Event organised by the European Transport Safety Council; and presents the Excellence in Road Safety Awards 2019 organised by the European Road Safety Charter, in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Ms Andrea Jelinek, Chair of European Data Protection Board; and receives Mr Martin Půta, President of the Liberec Region.

Mr Tibor Navracsics speaks at the workshop ‘Sport for active and healthy communities', organised as part of the European Week of Regions and Cities, in Brussels.

Ms Margrethe Vestager participates in the official launch of a manifesto by Young Europe is Voting – “ungdomsøens manifesto”, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas and Ms Mariya Gabriel receive Mr Bill Gates, co-chairman and members of The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Mrs Mariya Gabriel opens the exhibition ‘Sofia - 140 Years Capital of Bulgaria' in the European Commission's Berlaymont building.

Jeudi 10 octobre 2019

Economic and Financial Affairs Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Ms Ursula von der Leyen, President-elect of the European Commission.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Barcelona, Spain: participates in the 4th Union for the Mediterranean Regional Forum.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Ximo Puig, President of the Valencian Government.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Geneva, Switzerland: participates in a working lunch with Mr Klaus Martin Schwab, Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and meets Mr Roberto Azevêdo, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Mr Neven Mimica in Lyon, France: participates in the Sixth Replenishment Conference of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria ; and meets Mr Bill Gates, co-founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in San José, Costa Rica: participates in the preCOP25 meeting on Climate Change: attends the Political Dialogue: ‘Review of the Gender Action Plan under the Lima work Programme on Gender'; and attends the Final Plenary Session.

Mr Phil Hogan participates in a roundtable organised by the European Commission with farmers' associations and environmental non-governmental organisations, in Brussels.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Leiden, the Netherlands: visits the European Space Technology Centre.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Luxembourg: attends the Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting.

Ms Margrethe Vestager delivers an opening speech at the annual Conference of the Single Resolution Board, in Brussels.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Athens, Greece: attends the Aristotle Address, Athens Democracy Forum.

Mr Carlos Moedas attends a dinner hosted by Ambassador Zhang Ming, Head of the Chinese Mission to the EU.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Helsinki, Finland: participates in the NordAN conference ‘Alcohol and drugs in a changing society'.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis participates in the Sustainability Gala of the Young Professionals in Foreign Policy (YPFP), in Brussels.

Vendredi 11 octobre 2019

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Moussa Faki, Chairperson of the African Union Commission and receives the Heads of the Representations of the European Commission in the Member States, for a working lunch.

Mr Frans Timmermans in Heerlen, The Netherlands: gives a lecture on the Green New Deal at the Bernardinus college.

Ms Cecilia Malmströmin Gothenburg, Sweden (until 12/10): gives a lecture on trade policies and challenges in light of the next Commission at Brännpunkt Europa, University of Gothenburg.

Mr Karmenu Vella receives Mr Viorel Stefan, Member of the European Court of Auditors.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Bonn, Germany: participates in the Ministerial Meeting of the Bonn Agreement; and holds a speech at the University of Bonn.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Croatia: attends the inauguration of works on the Gradiška bridge, linking Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska is in Myslowice, Poland: meets local entrepreneurs.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Jičín, Czechia: meets Mr Jan Malý, Mayor of Jičín and speaks at the debate on ‘Antisemitism in Europe and Definition of Antisemitism'.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Zalakaros, Hungary: participates in a panel discussion entitled ‘Acquis communautaire and national sovereignty' organised by the Hungarian Federation of Lawyers.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Athens, Greece: participates in the Athens Democracy Forum and delivers a speech “Democracy in a digital age“.

Samedi 12 octobre 2019

Mr Johannes Hahn in Venice, Italy: participates in the 2019 plenary sessions of the Venice Comission.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Gothenburg, Sweden: speaks at the seminar Europe 20 years ahead organised by the Centre for European Research and the Centre for European Studies at the University of Gothenburg.

Elżbieta Bieńkowska is in Krakow, Poland delivers a speech at the International Conference on the ‘Role of Catholic Church in the European integration. Challenges for New Europe'.

