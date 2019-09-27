(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 30 septembre 2019

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Paris, France: attends the commemoration ceremony in remembrance of Mr Jacques Chirac, former President of France.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Mr Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank.

Ms Federica Mogherini participates in the EU-Moldova Association Council, in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Riga, Latvia: meets Mr Egils Levits, President of Latvia; and delivers a keynote speech at the International Symposium ‘University and Society: Renewed Focus on National Growth and Values', organised on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the University of Latvia.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Helsinki, Finland (until 1/10): delivers a keynote speech at the Arctic Forum; meets Ms Auli Hänninen, CEO, and Mr Philip Aminoff, Chairman of the Board of the Family Business Network Finland; and addresses the EPP Family meeting of the Inter-parliamentary Conference on Stability, Economic Coordination and Governance.

Ms Cecilia Malmström hosts the ‘Trade for Her: Empowering Women through International Trade', in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis hosts the Health Programme Conference co-organised by the European Commission and Consumers, Health, Agriculture and Food Executive Agency,in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis participates in the event on ‘EU Food Safety Talks: a regional perspective' at the Delegation of the office of Italian region Emilia-Romagna to the EU, in Brussels.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Athens, Greece: meets Prokopis Pavlopoulos, President of Greece.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France : est auditionné par la Cour des Comptes, Formation Interchambres dans le cadre d'un rapport sur la lutte contre la fraude et l'évasion fiscales.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Abdallah Al Rabeeah, Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Cologne, Germany: visits the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA); addresses the EASA staff; and attends a working lunch with Mr Patrick Ky, Executive Director of the EASA.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Riga, Latvia: speaks at and participates in the International Symposium ‘University and Society: Renewed Focus on National Growth and Values' organised on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the University of Latvia.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives representatives of the European roundtable of industrialists: Mr Rrank Heemskerk, secretary general; Mr Carl-Henric Svanberg, chairman; Mr Jacob Wallenberg, Chairman, Mr Jean-François van Boxmeer, CEO of Heineken International; Mr Frans van Houten, CEO of dutch company royal Philips electronics; Mr José Marìa Alvarez-Pallete, CEO of telefónica s.a.

Mr Julian King in Washington, United States: meets with Nazak Nikakhtar, Assistant Secretary for Industry and Analysis of the United States; David Pekoske, Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security of the United States; Nathan Sales, Acting Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights for the United States and Rear Admiral Peter Brown, Homeland Security Adviser Rear for the United States.

Mardi 1 octobre 2019

President Jean-Claude Juncker in Strasbourg, France:participates in an exchange with the Committee on Political Affairs and Democracy of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe; participates in a working lunch hosted by the Committee on Political Affairs and Democracy of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe; and delivers a speech at a high-level event on the 70th anniversary of the Council of Europe.

Mr Frans Timmermans receives the Directors of Green 10.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Beyrer, Director General of Business Europe.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Helsinki, Finland: delivers a keynote address on ‘How to trigger public and private investments in the EU?' at the Inter-parliamentary Conference on Stability, Economic Coordination and Governance in the European Union; attends a hearing at the Defence Committee of the Finnish Parliament; participates in a working lunch with Mr Kare Halonen, state secretary for EU Affairs of Finland, and Mr Jori Arvonen, state under-secretary for EU Affairs of Finland , meets Mr Ilkka Salmi, permanent secretary of the ministry of the Interior of Finland; delivers a keynote speech on ‘The Role of Science, Manufacturing and Innovation in Boosting Jobs, Growth and Competitiveness – A Sustainable Way for the EU' at the Closing session of European Days for Sustainable Circular Economy, and meets Ms Emilia Kullas, Director of the Finnish Business and Policy Forum EVA.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Ms Anna Hallberg, Minister for Foreign Trade of Sweden; attends the informal Foreign Affairs Council-Trade meeting; and meets the ‘Advisory Group on EU Trade Agreements', in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete participates in a hearing organised by the Committee for Energy, Environment and Climate of the Belgian House of Representatives, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Valletta, Malta: meets with Mr George Vella, President of Malta.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Warsaw, Poland: visits the European Border and Coastguard Agency and meets with Fabrice Leggeri, Executive Director of the European Border and Coastguard Agency.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France : s'adresse aux participants du séminaire de haut niveau de l'Université d'automne de la Confédération Européenne des Syndicats (CES) sur le thème : « Priorité 1 : Politiques et Actions pour l'avenir de l'Europe » ; rencontre M. Luca Visentini, Secrétaire confédéral de la Confédération Européenne des Syndicats; et rencontre M. Enrico Letta, Président de l'Institut Jacques Delors.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Athens, Greece: meets civil protection authorities of Greece; and receives the ‘Andreas Yannopoulos' Award by the organisation ‘Smile of the Child'.

Ms Vĕra Jourová speaks at the Workshop on future policies for Roma, in Brussels.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Ms Annalena Baerbock and Mr Robert Habeck, co-leaders of the Green Party of Germany.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Mr Ralph Brinkhaus, MP, Chairman of the CDU/CSU-Parliamentary Group of the German Bundestag; and addresses the network's Defenders of Democracy monthly gathering, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King in Washington, the United States: delivers a speech at the Atlantic Council Roundtable: 'Security of Digital Infrastructures'; and delivers a speech at the Wilson Center event: 'A State of Un-Peace: the EU's Response to Asymmetric Threats'

Mercredi 2 octobre 2019

College Meeting

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives the Bridge-Builder Award presented by the American Chamber of Commerce.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Janis Saarts, Director and a delegation of the NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Marco Viren, President of Energy Solutions of Wärtsilä and Mr Kari Hietanen, Executive Vice-President Corporate and Legal Affairs, of Wärtsilä.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos visits Europol; meets with Catherine De Bolle, Executive Director of Europol; and attends the European Police Chiefs Convention.

M. Pierre Moscovici reçoit M. Guntram B. Wolff, Economiste et Directeur de l'Institut Bruegel.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Athens, Greece: meets Mr Costas Simitis, former Prime Minister of Greece; and meets Mr Kóstas Bakoyánnis, Mayor of Athens.

Mr Tibor Navracsics speaks at the Fédération Intenationale de l'Automobile Event 'European Young Women Programme' followed by a working lunch, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics speaks at and participates in the European Union Prize for Literature Awards Ceremony, co-organised by the Federation of European Publishers, in Brussels.

Ms Margrethe Vestager and Ms Violeta Bulc are meeting representatives of the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) and other stakeholders on the future of smart and clean mobility in Europe.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, Countess of Polignac.

Jeudi 3 octobre 2019

President Jean-Claude Juncker attends a working lunch with the members of the Committee of the Permanent Representatives of the Member States to the European Union (Coreper).

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Anders Fogh Rasmussen, former Prime Minister of Denmark.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Stockholm, Sweden: participates in the ‘EU in a new world order' event.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete gives a keynote speech at Repsol's annual conference ‘Energy for Europe', in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Umea, Sweden: delivers a speech at the EU Arctic Forum.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Salzburg-Bad Hofgastein, Austria: meets representatives on Non-Governmental Organisations active in Health policy, at the Gastein Health Forum.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France : participe au Salon Investir Day.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska is in Helsinki, Finland- attends the Conference on the European Defence Fund

Vendredi 4 octobre 2019

Environment Council

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Helsinki, Finland: meets Ms Anna-Maja Henriksson, Minister for Justice of Finland, and Ms Hanna Kosonen, Minister for Science and Culture of Finland; delivers a closing speech ‘The Way Forward' at the High-Level Conference on European Defence ‘How to Make the Most Out of the EDF?'; participates in a working lunch with Ms Merja Ylä-Anttila, CEO of the Finnish Broadcasting Company YLE; and meets Mr Mikkel Näkkäläjärvi, leader of the Social Democratic Youth organisation of Finland.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger in Madrid, Spain: holds a series of meetings to discuss the Multiannual Financial Framework for 2021-2028, the EU's next long-term budget.

Mr Neven Mimica in Dakar, Senegal: meets Mr Macky Sall, President of Senegal.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Luxembourg, Luxembourg: meets with Mr Neno Dimov, Minister for the Environment of Bulgaria; meets with Ms Isabella Lövin, Minister for Environment and Climate, and Deputy Prime Minister of Sweden.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Salzburg-Bad Hofgastein, Austria: participates in the session on Shortage of essential medicines hosted by the European Commission; delivers a speech at the Closing Plenary: the Global Climate Crisis - a Public Health Emergency; and meets the Young Forum Gasteiners, at the Gastein Health Forum:

Mr Christos Stylianides in Bonn, Germany: gives a keynote speech to open the Master course on European Disaster Management at the University of Bonn.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Lisbon, Portugal: visits the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA); attends a working lunch with Ms Maja Markovčić Kostelac, Executive Director of EMSA; and visits the Lisbon Oceanarium.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska is in Wałbrzych, Poland: meets with Mr. Roman Szełemej, Mayor of Wałbrzych and attends the opening of the Kamieniecka street.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: meets Mr Csaba Kael, Chief Executive Officer of Müpa Budapest Museum.

Samedi 5 octobre 2019

Mr Neven Mimica in Praia, Cabo Verde (until6/10): meets Mr Ulisses Correia e Silva, Prime Minister of Cabo Verde; meets Mr Olavo Avelino Garcia Correia, Vice-Prime Minister and Minister for Finance of Cabo Verde; and visits EU-funded projects.

Dimanche 6 octobre 2019

Mr Neven Mimica in Praia, Cabo Verde: visits EU-funded projects.

Prévisions du mois d'octobre 2019 :

07-08/10 Justice and Home Affairs Council

09/10 Eurogroup

10/10 Economic and Financial Affairs Council

14/10 Foreign Affairs Council

14 - 15/10 Agriculture and Fisheries Council

15/10 Foreign Affairs Council

17-18/10 European Council

24/10 Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council (Employment and social policy)

