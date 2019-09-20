(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 23 septembre 2019

Informal meeting of agriculture ministers, in Helsinki (22-24/09).

Mr Frans Timmermans in New York, USA: leads the European Commission delegation to the United Nations General Assembly 74; meets Mr George Soros; gives a speech at Columbia University; gives a speech at the Tropical Forest Alliance; gives a speech at the WWF Leaders Event for Nature and People.

Ms Federica Mogherini in New York City, the United States for the 74th United Nations General Assembly: chairs the informal meeting of EU Ministers for Foreign Affairs; participates in the meeting of the International Contact Group on Venezuela; participates in the Global Board meeting of the 'Generation Unlimited' initiative; participates in the event on the UN Convention of the Rights of the Child; participates in the meeting of the Global Tech Panel; participates in the meeting of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) with Representatives of the International Contact Group on Venezuela.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Ms Jadwiga Emilewicz, Minister for Entrepreneurship and Technology of Poland.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Finland: delivers a keynote speech at the Finnish Presidency event HEL We Can! on Boosting Skills and Continuous Learning (in Helsinki); meets Mr Jan Vapaavuori, Mayor of Helsinki, to discuss circular economy and investments (in Helsinki); attends the Opening Ceremony of the European Week of Sport with Commissioner Navracsics (in Espoo).

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in New York, United States: meets Mr Xie Zhenhua, Climate Change Minister of the People's Republic of China; participates in the United Nations Climate Action Summit.

Mr Karmenu Vella in New York, participates in the United Nations General Assembly: delivers a speech on climate and oceans risks and opportunities at the High-level Side Event on Climate and Oceans organised by Belgium.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in New York, United States: participates in the United Nations Summit on Universal Health Coverage and in the session on “Nutrition in Universal Health Coverage. Towards healthier populations by investing in nutrition and Universal Health Coverage” hosted by the World Health Organization; participates in the meeting on “Re-framing health: a critical driver of economic productivity, wellbeing and societal progress” hosted by the European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Valetta, Malta: visits the European Asylum Support Office and participates in a meeting with interior ministers organised by the Maltese authorities to discuss temporary arrangements following disembarkation for persons rescued at sea.

Mr Christos Stylianides in New York City, the United States for the 74th United Nations General Assembly: meets Mr David Miliband, President of the International Red Cross; participates in the side event 'Stop the War on Children'.

Ms Violeta Bulc receives Mr Benny Engelbrecht, Minister of Transport of Denmark.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Oswiecim, Poland: meets with Mr. Janusz Chwierut, Mayor of Oswiecim; meets a group of local entrepreneurs.

Ms Vĕra Jourová speaks at the High-level Conference on Advancing LGTBI equality in the EU: from 2020 and beyond, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Espoo, Finland: opens the fifth edition of the European Week of Sport with Commissioner Katainen; participates in and gives closing remarks at the Seminar “How to make young people more active?”, organised as part of the European Week of Sport 2019.

Mr Carlos Moedas receives Mr Mikheil Batiashvili, Minister of education, science, culture and sports of Georgia.

Mr Carlos Moedas hosts a dinner for the members of the European Innovation Council (EIC) Pilot Advisory Board, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King delivers the keynote speech at the Joint Parliamentary Scrutiny Group (JPSG) on Europol, in Brussels.

Mardi 24 septembre 2019

Informal meeting of agriculture ministers, in Helsinki (22-24/09).

Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Energy), in Brussels.

Mr Frans Timmermans in New York, USA: leads the European Commission delegation to the United Nations General Assembly 74; meets Mr. Michael Bloomberg; gives a speech at the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

Ms Federica Mogherini in New York City, the United States for the 74th United Nations General Assembly: meets Mr Antonio Vitorino, Director General of the International Organization for Migration; participates in the meeting on the Syrian crisis.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič participates in the European Research and Innovation Days 2019, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Ms Véronique Willems, Secretary General, and Mr Gerhard Huemer, Economic Policy Director at SMEunited.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in New York: meets with Mr Teodoro Ribera, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile.

Mr Neven Mimica in New York City, the United States for the 74th United Nations General Assembly: meets Mr Gordon Brown, UN Special Envoy for Global Education; meets Dr Denis Mukwege, 2019 Nobel Peace Prize;meets Mr David Beasley, Executive Director of the World Food Programme; participates in the High-level Political Forum "Accelerating the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development".

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in New York, United States:meets representatives of the United States Climate Alliance.

Mr Karmenu Vella in New York, participates in the United Nations General Assembly: delivers a speech on coastal ecosystems as the bridge between land and sea at the Ocean, Freshwater and Marine Ecosystem Hub co-hosted by The Nature Conservancy; participates in the World Economic Forum - Champions for Nature meeting; delivers a speech on oceans in a changing climate at the High-Level Side Event organised by Chile.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in New York, United States: participates in the annual Champions 12.3 Strategy Meeting.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Athens, Greece: meets Mr Prokopis Pavlopoulos, President of the Hellenic Republic.

Ms Marianne Thyssen participates in a roundtable discussion on the European Labour Authority, organised by the Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS), in Brussels.

Mr Christos Stylianides in New York City, the United States for the 74th United Nations General Assembly: meets Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus Adhanom, Director-General of the World Health Organization; participates in the side event on Syria; participates in the event of the 'Call to Action on Protection from gender-based violence in emergencies'.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Madrid, Spain: delivers the opening speech of the VI forum Reindustrialization and Digitalisation; meets Ms Reyes Maroto, Minister of Industry of Spain.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Hanaholmen, Finland: participates in and gives opening remarks at the EU Sport Conference - “Safeguarding Children in Sport”.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives representatives of the European Affairs Committee of the Danish Parliament.

Ms Margrethe Vestager delivers a keynote speech in the Danish Church, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers an opening speech at the Ministerial Meeting of the Western Balkans Research and Innovation Steering Platform, at Le Plaza Hotel, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas participates in the European Research & Innovation (R&I) days, at Kanal centre Pompidou in Brussels: delivers an opening speech, participates in the mission kick-off ceremony, delivers a speech on “Bridging, Widening, Sharing: let's advance Europe together”, hands the Social Innovation Prize, delivers the welcome speech at MEP's Network event, and launches the ERC Public Engagement Award.

Mr Julian King delivers the keynote speech at the European Policy Centre-Counter Extremism Project (EPC-CEP) Study Launch Event, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King delivers the keynote address at the High-level Summit on Digital Resilience, Lisbon Council Event, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King receives Mr Boris Pistorius, Minister for Internal Affairs of the German Federal State of Lower Saxony.

Mercredi 25 septembre 2019

Mr Frans Timmermans in New York, USA: leads the European Commission delegation to the United Nations General Assembly 74; meets Mrs Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Ms Federica Mogherini in New York City, the United States for the 74th United Nations General Assembly: participates in the meeting of the Lima Group with Representatives of the International Contact Group on Venezuela; participates in the High-level meeting on Mali and the Sahel; participates in the 11th Conference on Facilitating the entry into force of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty; participates in the signing ceremony of the EU - Pacific Alliance Declaration.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič concludes the EBA@250 industrial alliance and innovation platform (Innoenergy), in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Woute Beke, Minister of Employment, Economy and Consumer Affairs of Belgium.

Mr Jyrki Katainen meets representatives of the Federation of Finnish Enterprises, in Brussels.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in New York: meets with Ms Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand; participates in the Bloomberg Global Business Forum.

Mr Neven Mimica in New York City, the United States for the 74th United Nations General Assembly: participates in the High-level meeting on Somalia; participates in the side event"Countdown to 2030: Transforming our food systems to achieve the SDGs".

Mr Karmenu Vella delivers a speech on the Horizon Europe Mission on Oceans at the European Research and Innovation Days, in Brussels.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in New York, United States: participates in the United Nations General Assembly; participates in the Tenth Global Counter-Terrorism Forum Ministerial Plenary meeting.

M. Pierre Moscovici à New-York, Etats-Unis: participe au Bloomberg Global Business Forum.

Mr Christos Stylianides in New York City, the United States for the 74th United Nations General Assembly: participates in the event 'Education Cannot Wait – Leave No-one Behind: Accelerating the SDGs Through Quality Education – Two New Initiatives'; participates in the side event 'Reimagining education: Preparing the next generation with skills for the future'; participates in the side event 'UN counter-terrorism frameworks and sanctions regimes: safeguarding humanitarian space'.

Mr Phil Hogan delivers a speech on Soil, Health and Food at the European Research and Innovation Days, in Brussels.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Istanbul, Turkey: participates in the ceremony marking the start of the construction of the Istanbul (Halkali) – Kapikule High Speed Railway.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Brussels: speaks at the Science is Wonderful! exhibition, organised as part of the Research & Innovation Days.

Mr Carlos Moedas participates in the European Research & Innovation (R&I) days, at Kanal centre Pompidou in Brussels: participates in the EU Contest for Young Scientists Award Ceremony, delivers a speech and hands the iCapital Award.

Mr Carlos Moedas hosts a lunch for the CEO's of philanthropic foundations, at Crowne Plaza Hotel, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel speaks at “Meet the authors” event organised by the European Authors' Societies in the European Parliament, in Brussels.

Jeudi 26 Septembre 2019

Competitiveness Council, in Brussels (26-27/09).

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of Croatia.

Ms Federica Mogherini in New York City, the United States for the 74th United Nations General Assembly: co-chairs the ministerial meeting of the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee (International Donor Group for Palestine); participates in the event on 'Good Human Rights Stories'; participates in the high-level meeting on the Central African Republic; participates in the EU-UN Spotlight event 'Progress and perspectives on eliminating violence against women and girls'.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič chairs the High-level Meeting of the European Battery Alliance; participates in the Competitiveness Council on the European Battery Alliance, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Ms Li Andersson, Minister of Education of Finland.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Joerg Wuttke, President of The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China (EUCCC).

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Mr Peter Altmaier, Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany.

Mr Neven Mimica in New York City, the United States for the 74th United Nations General Assembly: meets Mr Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President of the Central African Republic; participates in the high-level Dialogue on Financing for Development; participates in the side event 'Joint initiative on Integrated National Financing Frameworks'; participates in the EU-UN Spotlight event 'Progress and perspectives on eliminating violence against women and girls'.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in New York, United States: participates in the United Nations General Assembly; participates in a ministerial side event "Accountability for atrocity crimes committed by Da'esh".

M. Pierre Moscovici à New-York, Etats-Unis: participe à un petit-déjeuner organisé par la Chambre de Commerce américaine.

Mr Christos Stylianides in New York City, the United States for the 74th United Nations General Assembly: meets Ms Virginia Gamba, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict; meets Mr Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees; meets Mr David Beasley, Executive Director of the World Food Programme; meets Mr Elhadj As Sy, Secretary-General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Mr Phil Hogan delivers a speech at the 2019 Annual Conference of the European Broadband Competence Offices Network, in Brussels.

Ms Violeta Bulc participates in the Women in Transport Conference: Towards a more inclusive and diverse transport sector, in Brussels.

Ms Vĕra Jourová speaks at the Product Safety Award Ceremony and announces the 2019 winners, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics hosts the second European Education Summit, giving an opening speech, and presenting the 2019 edition of the Education and Training Monitor, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics meets with Mr Lorenzo Fioramonti, Minister of Education of Italy, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics meets with Ms Níki Keraméos, Minister of Education and Religions of Greece, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics participates in and speaks at the Europe for Festivals, Festivals for Europe Awards Ceremony, in Brussels.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Copenhagen, Denmark: meets Mr Benny Engelbrecht, Minister of Transport of Denmark; meets Mr Lars Sandahl Sorensen, CEO of Confederation of the Danish Industries.

Mr Carlos Moedas participates in the European Research & Innovation (R&I) days, at Kanal centre Pompidou in Brussels: receives Professor Virginijus Šikšnys, Kavli Prize laureat in Nanoscience 2018; Virginijus Sinkevičius, Lithuanian Minister of the Economy and Innovation; Valdemaras Razumas, Lithuanian Vice-Minister of Education, Science and Sport; Ambassador Simonas Šatūnas, Deputy PermRep to EU. Delivers a speech at the panel with Nobel and Kavli Prize laureates, delivers the closing speech, delivers a speech at the dinner on the occasion of the R&I days.

Vendredi 27 septembre 2019

Competitiveness Council, in Brussels (26-27/09).

President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers the opening speech at the Europa Connectivity Forum.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Shinzō Abe, Prime Minister of Japan, for a working lunch.

Mr Frans Timmermans visits the European Trade Union Confederation, in Brussels.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Suma Chakrabarti, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis receives Mr Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr Suma Chakrabarti President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Suma Chakrabarti, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Mr Joerg Wuttke, President of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China.

Ms Marianne Thyssen gives a keynote speech at the Conference on the 2019 Employment and Social Developments Review, in Brussels.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Sopot, Poland: delivers the closing speech of the IX European Forum of New Ideas.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: participates in and gives opening remarks at the European School Sport Day at the Budapesti Vasutas Sport Club.

Samedi 28 septembre 2019

Mr Neven Mimica in New York City, the United States for the 74th United Nations General Assembly: participates in the negotiations of the Post-Cotonou Agreement.

Dimanche 29 Septembre 2019

Prévisions du mois de septembre 2019:

30/09 EU-Moldova Association Council

Prévisions du mois d'octobre 2019:

04/10 Environment Council

07-08/10 Justice and Home Affairs Council

09/10 Eurogroup

10/10 Economic and Financial Affairs Council

14/10 Foreign Affairs Council

14 - 15/10 Agriculture and Fisheries Council

15/10 Foreign Affairs Council

17-18/10 European Council

24/10 Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council (Employment and social policy)

