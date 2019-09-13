(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 16 septembre 2019

General Affairs Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, for a working lunch, in Luxembourg.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Joseph Daul, President of the European People's Party (EPP) and Mr Manfred Weber, Chairman of the EPP Group in the European Parliament.

Ms Federica Mogherini chairs the high-level meeting on ‘The Role of Women in Conflicts and Transitions', in Brussels.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Bujar Osmani, Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs of North Macedonia.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Tbilissi, Georgia: attends the official launch ceremony of the European school; and meets with political authorities of the country.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France : est auditionné par le Haut Conseil des Finances Publiques (HCFP) de la Cour des Comptes.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Luxembourg, Luxembourg: meets with Jean Asselborn, Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: delivers a speech at the 47th European Society for Engineering Education Annual Conference; and participates in the kick-off meeting of Alliance for Common Fine Arts Curriculum (EU4Art Alliance), one of 17 alliances selected to form the first European Universities.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Berlin, Germany: participates in a debate at ‘Frauenpower für Europa' organised by the Green party.

Mardi 17 septembre 2019

College Meeting

President Jean-Claude Juncker meets Mr David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament.

Mr Frans Timmermans in Strasbourg, Strasbourg: meets Mr Stef Blok, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands.

Mercredi 18 septembre 2019

President Jean-Claude Juncker addresses the Plenary of the European Parliament on the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union.

Mr Pierre Moscovici rencontre M. Loïg Chesnais-Girard, Président du Conseil Régional de Bretagne.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France : rencontre M. Yann Algan, doyen de l'École d'Affaires Publiques, professeur d'économie à Sciences Po, et membre du Conseil d'Analyse Économique et du Conseil National du Numérique.

Mr Phil Hogan in Strasbourg, France: meets with Mr Michael Russell, Cabinet Secretary for Government Business and Constitutional Relations for Scotland; and receives Mr Loig Chesnais-Girard, President of the Regional Council of Bretagne, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Lisbon, Portugal: delivers a presentation at the second edition of NOVA Science Day 2019 at the Rectorate of NOVA University.

Jeudi 19 Septembre 2019

President Jean-Claude Juncker, together with Mr Neven Mimica, receives Mr Félix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives the Presidents from ‘les Conseils départementaux' of the Cantal,Corrèze and Aveyron Regions (France), in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Paris, France : visits l'Institut national de la recherche agronomique (INRA).

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Jorge Domecq, Chief Executive of the European Defence Agency.

Mr Phil Hogan in Copenhagen, Denmark: delivers a speech at the North American-EU agricultural Policy Congress.

Mr Julian King in Ispra, Italy: participates in an official visit to the Joint Research Centre.

Vendredi 20 septembre 2019

President Jean-Claude Juncker

Mr Frans Timmermans gives the closing speech at the Commission's Circular Plastics Alliance high-level event.

Ms Cecilia Malmström delivers a keynote address at a Businesseurope event to mark the 2nd anniversary of the EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Valencia, Spain: participates in a citizens' dialogue; and meets the representatives of the agricultural sector from the region.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France : rencontre Mme Amélie de Montchalin, Secrétaire d'Etat chargée des Affaires Européennes.

Mr Phil Hogan receives Mr Andrew McDowell, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska delivers the keynote speech at the Circular Plastics Alliance High-level event, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Veszprém, Hungary: participates in the workshop on ‘EU Capitals of Culture and Future perspectives of Creative Industries'.

Mr Julian King in London, United Kingdom: delivers a speech at the UK Finance roundtable.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Karlovo, Bulgaria: speaks at the award ceremony of the Young digital leaders project.

Samedi 21 Septembre 2019

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in New York, the United States (until 22/09): participates in the United Nations Summit on Universal Health Coverage.

Dimanche 22 Septembre 2019

Ms Federica Mogherini, together with Mr Frans Timmermans, in New York City, the United States: meets Mr Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, ahead of the ministerial week of the 74th United Nations General Assembly.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in New York, the United States: participates in the United Nations Climate Action Summit.

Mr Christos Stylianides in New York City, the United States: meets Ms Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) ahead of the ministerial week of the 74th United Nations General Assembly.

