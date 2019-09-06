(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 9 septembre 2019

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Ms Ursula Von der Leyen, President-elect of the European Commission, for a working lunch.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Havana, Cuba: co-chairs the second EU-Cuba Joint Council on Monday in Havana and meets with government and civil society representatives.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Philippe Saruquet, President of Eurogas.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the Nordic Universities' dinner event, in Brussels.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger and Ms Mariya Gabriel speak at the Digital, Life, Design Europe 19 conference.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Marko Pavić, Minister for Regional Development and EU Funds of Croatia.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Umeå, Sweden: participates in the High-level meeting 'Healthcare Innovation for the future' with representatives of the Region Västerbotten; and visits the Umeå University Hospital.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Amman, Jordan: addresses the Amman Summit ‘Meeting our Promises on Refugee Education', hosted by Queen Rania of Jordan.

Ms Vĕra Jourová receives Industry and Business Associations in preparation of the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield review

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Satu Mare, Romania: Meets Mr Gábor Kereskényi, Mayor of Satu Mare, and Mr Csaba Pataki, President of the County Council of Satu Mare, followed by a visit of the city; speaks at the Satu Mare County's teachers' forum; and meets with Mr Jenő Schönberger, Bishop of the Satu Mare County followed by a visit of the restored Ascension Cathedral (EU funded project).

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Copenhagen, Denmark: adresses the Danish Association for Competition Law; and meets Mr Nicolai Wammen, Minister for Finance of Denmark.

Mr Julian King in Herzliya, Israel (9-10 September): delivers a keynote speech at the World Summit on Counter Terrorism at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism (ICT) 19th International Conference.

Ms Mariya Gabriel meets with Mr Dominic Jacquesson and Mr Vojtech Horna, representatives of Index Ventures.

Mardi 10 septembre 2019

Mr Frans Timmermans receives Ms Amélie de Montchalin, Secretary of State for Europe of France; and receives Mr Luca Visentini, General Secretary of the European Trade Unions Confederation.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Mexico City, Mexico: meets with government and civil society representatives.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič receives Mr Dmytro Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for the European Integration of Ukraine.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives Mr S. Iswaran, Minister for Communications and Information and Trade Relations of Singapore.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the Science Business Horizon Europe conference, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen receives the Forest Board of the Central Union of Agricultural Producers and Forest Owners of Finland.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Nikola Dimitrov, Minister for Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia; and receives Mr Kuleba Dmytro, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Madrid, Spain: participates in a working breakfast at the ‘Forum Nueva Economía'; delivers a speech at the opening session of the CEOE event on the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement; participates in a Citizens dialogue with María Reyes Maroto, Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism of Spain; and participates in a lunch hosted by the ‘Fundación Euroamérica'.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives Mr Dan Jørgensen, Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities of Denmark.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Sofia, Bulgaria: delivers a speech at the Global Framework for the Progressive Control of Transboundary Animal Diseases meeting of the Standing Group of Experts on African swine fever in Europe.

Mr Phil Hogan receives Mr S. Iswaran, Minister for Communications and Information and Trade Relations of Singapore; and receives Mr Paul Lopez, President of AVEC, the European poultry sector federation.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Prague, Czech Republic: visits the European Global Navigation Systems Agency on the occasion of its 15th anniversary; and visits the plane manufacturer company Aero Vodochody.

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Helsinki, Finland: speaks at the conference ‘How to Ensure the Resilience of our Societies in a changing European landscape – the interaction between Democracy, the Rule of Law and Fundamental Rights'.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Cluj-Napoca, Romania: visits the Bontida Bánffy Castle (organised by the Transylvania Trust Foundation); attends the presentation of the ARTECH Project, co-financed by the Transylvania Trust Foundation and European Union through Creative Europe; and meets Mr Gábor Tompa, President of the Union des Théâtres de l'Europe.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives the Directors of the Green 10 coalition.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Mr Dan Jorgensen, Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities of Denmark.

Ms Margrethe Vestager participates in the reception ‘Women, Equality & Multilateralism' hosted by the Finish presidency of the Council of the European Union, in Brussels.

Mr Carlos Moedas delivers an opening address in the Science Business Conference ‘Horizon Europe: New Commission, new Parliament, new agenda'; and meets with rectors and senior representatives from universities in Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway and Iceland, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel receives Ms Tsveta Karayancheva, Chairwoman of the National Assembly of Bulgaria; and receives Mr S. Iswaran, Minister for Trade Relations and Communications and Information of Singapore.

Mercredi 11 septembre 2019

College Meeting

Mr Frans Timmermans, in Helsinki, Finland: meets Mr Antti Rinne, Prime Minister of Finland; meets Mr Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland; delivers a keynote Speech at the Finnish EU Presidency Conference on ‘How to ensure the resilience of our societies in a changing European landscape – the interaction between democracy, the rule of law and fundamental rights'; and holds a working lunch with Ms Tytti Tuppurainen, Minister for European Affairs of Finland and Ms Anna-Maja Henriksson, Minister for Justice of Finland.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Mexico City, Mexico: holds a keynote speech at the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Paris, France: delivers a keynote address at the 2019 Summer Defence Conference; and delivers a keynote speech at an event of the European Steel Association Eurofer, in Brussels.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Podgorica, Montenegro until 13/09): meets Mr Duško Marković, Prime Minister of Montenegro.

Ms Cecilia Malmström participates in an event organised by the Bruegel Institute on the EU- Singapore trade agreement in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives representatives of the EU Platform for action on Diet, Physical Activity and Health.

Mr Dimitris Avramopoulos in Kraainem, Belgium: attends the Royal Europa Kraainem Football Club's Celebration Day event as part of its ‘We Welcome Young Refugees' initiative.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Istanbul, Turquie: rencontre des représentants de l'association turque de l'industrie et des entreprises; et rencontre M. Ekrem İmamoğlu, maire d'Istanbul.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska speaks at the CER-KREAB event ‘The EU's space and defence policy as a move towards European strategic autonomy'.

Mr Carlos Moedas meets Mr Wan Gang, President of the China Association for Science and Technology, in Brussels.

Jeudi 12 Septembre 2019

President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers the opening speech at the Global Vaccination Summit.

Ms Federica Mogherini in Bogotá, Colombia: meets with government and civil society representatives.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Helsinki, Finland: delivers a keynote speech at the Eurofi Financial Forum 2019.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Podgorica, Montenegro: participates in the EU-Western Balkans Media Days (until 13/09).

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Pekka Pesonen, Secretary-General of Copa-Cogeca, in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete delivers a keynote speech at the FSR European Energy Policy and Law Conference, in Brussels.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete receives representatives of CAN Europe, an European NGO coalition on climate and energy.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis delivers a speech at the Global Summit on Vaccination,; meets Ms Maud Sacquet, Public Policy Manager at Mozilla; meets Ms Ogerta Manastirliu, Minister for Health and Social Protection of the Republic of Albania; and receives Mr Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi Alliance, in Brussels.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Istanbul, Turquie: participe au 10ème Séminaire de l'Institut du Bosphore ; et prononce le discours d'ouverture.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Athens, Greece: participates in an European Civil Protection and rescEU event at the Elefsina Air Base.

Mr Tibor Navracsics attends an event to discuss with innovators supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (programme); and meets Mr Dirk-Jan van den Berg, Chair of the Governing Board of the EIT.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Lisbon, Portugal: participates in a debate organised by A.T. Kearney Portugal in the context of the Heron Castilho Forum.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: speaks at an event dedicated to bees and beekeeping, at the Bee Museum.

Vendredi 13 septembre 2019

Eurogroup

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis and Mr Pierre Moscovici in Helsinki, Finland (until 14/9): take part in the Eurogroup and ECOFIN informal meetings.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Helsinki, Finland: meets Ms Maria Ohisalo, Minister for the Interior of Finland;meets Mr Pekka Haavisto, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland; and attends the meeting of the Finnish Parliament's Grand Committee to discuss topical EU affairs.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis delivers a speech at the European Cancer Care Organisation - European Cancer Summit; and receives representatives of the European Social Survey, in Brussels.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Nafplio, Greece: participates in the 15th European Seminar organised by the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign policy.

Mr Phil Hogan in Kilkenny, Ireland: delivers a speech at the Agricultural Science Association 2019 conference.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Copenhagen, Denmark: delivers a speech to the Standing Committee of the CCBE European Lawyers organisation; meets Mr Brian Mikkelsen, CEO Danish Chamber of Commerce; visits Håndværkerforeningens nursing home; participates in a debate on women and UN sustainable Goals at the Copenhagen University; and meets the members of the Green Student Movement.

Mr Julian King in New York, the United States of America: participates in the Ditchley Foundation Conference 'The future of strategic stability'.

Samedi 14 septembre 2019

Mr Christos Stylianides in Nafplio, Greece: participates in the 15th European Seminar organised by the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign policy.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Lodz, Poland: takes part in a panel on ‘Europe: A Community of Citizens' during the ‘Freedom Games' conference organized by the Liberté! Foundation.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Nyborg, Denmark: addresses the Annual Party Congress of Radikale Venstre.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Arraiolos, Portugal; delivers a keynote speech at the Brisa's Conference ‘The Company of the Future: Shaping the Vision'.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: speaks at the EU Contest for Young Scientists (EUCYS).

Prévisions du mois de septembre 2019 :

16/09 General Affairs Council

20/09 Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Transport)

24/09 Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Energy)

26-27/09 Competitiveness Council

Permanence DG COMM le WE du 14 et 15 septembre 2019 :

Christian WIGAND – tél : +32 (0) 460 764 700

Service Audiovisuel, planning studio – tél. : +32 (0)2/295 21 23