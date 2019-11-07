On 7 November, the higher education institutions forming the initial European Universities will come together for the first time to explore the benefits and opportunities created by this new initiative. The event, organised by the European Commission, will also be open to other universities and provide an open forum for discussions about the higher education landscape of the future. Participants will hear representatives of the first European Universities alliances present their strategies, learn about the upcoming second call for proposals in this pilot phase and have an opportunity to share their thoughts on the future of the initiative.

This event will mark nearly two years since the European Council called on Member States and EU institutions to start building a true European Education Area. The European Universities initiative is a key pillar of this project. At the end of June this year, the Commission selected the first 17 European Universities, which are starting their joint activities this autumn. The second call for proposals is due to be launched before the end of the year.

The first meeting of the European Universities will take place on 7 November 2019 at The Square, Glass Entrance, Mont des Arts, 1000 Brussel, Belgium. The programme is available here. The event will be web streamed here.

