On 24-26 September 2019, the first European Research and Innovation Days will take place in Kanal – Centre Pompidou and Tour et Taxis in Brussels. The event will bring together decision-makers, industry, finance, academia and businesses to debate and shape the future EU research and innovation landscape. It will be the moment to discuss strategic priorities and Horizon Europe, the next EU research and innovation programme (2021-2027).

The event will comprise:

Policy conference to debate and shape the future research and innovation landscape

Prize ceremonies for:

- the European Capital of Innovation (iCapital) Award

- the Horizon Prize for Social Innovation

- the Horizon Impact Award

The Innovative Europe Hub, a vibrant marketplace with space for network, interactive session on EU innovation funding and a unique pitching contest.

The ‘Science is Wonderful!' exhibition showcasing Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions and other EU-funded research and innovation projects in Tour et Taxis.

Background

A key challenge for Europe is delivering the next great transition of our economy, society and planet to secure a sustainable future that ensures the wellbeing of citizens. The first European Research and Innovation Days will contribute to finding research and innovation solutions for this great transition by working across polices, setting the direction, spurring innovation and triggering investment.

The event

European Research and Innovation Days will take place from 24 to 26 September 2019 in Kanal - Centre Pompidou, Quai des Péniches/Akenkaai, 1000 Brussels and Tour et Taxis, Avenue du Port/Havenlaan 86C, 1000 Brussels. Parts of the event will also be livestreamed and the link will be available on the event's website.

Registration

EU-accredited journalists can register here. If you have questions, please contact: EU-RI-DAYS@ec.europa.eu.

