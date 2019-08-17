Navigation path

President Juncker shortens his holiday in Austria

Brussels, 17 August 2019

The President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker had to shorten his holiday in Austria for medical reasons. He was taken back to Luxembourg where he will undergo an urgent cholecystectomy (surgical removal of the gallbladder).

