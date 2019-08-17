The President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker had to shorten his holiday in Austria for medical reasons. He was taken back to Luxembourg where he will undergo an urgent cholecystectomy (surgical removal of the gallbladder).
President Juncker shortens his holiday in Austria
Brussels, 17 August 2019
