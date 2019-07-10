The Committee of Ministers representing the 47 Member States of the Council of Europe today adopted a decision accepting a request by the European Union to become an observer with the Group of States against Corruption (GRECO).

Welcoming this decision, the First Vice-President of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, said: “The European Union's participation in the GRECO as an observer brings the European Union and the Council of Europe closer and reinforces our joint efforts to strengthen the rule of law and fight against corruption across Europe. It is very fitting for this to happen in the year in which GRECO celebrates its 20th anniversary”.

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Thorbjørn Jagland, said: “This is another example of good co-operation between the European Union and the Council of Europe. Working together to protect the rule of law and to prevent corruption, our actions will be more effective and we will have a greater impact.”

Background

The Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) is the Council of Europe anti-corruption body. It aims to improve the capacity of its members to fight corruption by monitoring their compliance with anti-corruption standards. GRECO helps states to identify deficiencies in national anti-corruption policies, prompting the necessary legislative, institutional and practical reforms. It comprises the 47 Council of Europe Member States, Belarus and the United States of America.