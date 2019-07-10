Minister Larraín Bascuñán, Minister Larraín Fernández and Commissioner Jourová met Monday 8 July to exchange views on ways to further strengthen cooperation between the European Union and Chile in the area of data protection and data flows.

Reflecting the common values shared by Chile and the European Union and the strategic partnership, they stress the importance of the protection of personal data as a fundamental right and as a central factor of citizens' trust in our increasingly data-driven economy. They recognise the critical role of the effective use of data as an enabler of economic growth and innovation.

Building on the call made in the recent G20 Osaka Leaders' Declaration to promote data free flow with trust, they acknowledge the role that a high level of privacy and data security can play to facilitate data flows and hence trade. Similarly, robust data protection safeguards can contribute to more effective and rapid judicial cooperation, by easing the exchanges of information between competent authorities.

Against that background they express their readiness to enhance cooperation in promoting strong data protection standards both bilaterally and at multilateral level. In this respect, Commissioner Jourová also welcomed the decision of Chile to join the Council of Europe's Convention for the Protection of Individuals with regard to Automatic Processing of Personal Data (Convention 108) as an observer.

In light of the recent developments of their respective constitutional and legislative frameworks, they committed to continue and further strengthen the cooperation, both at political and technical level. The aim of this dialogue is to promote innovation, work towards global solutions to digital challenges and further facilitate mutual data flows, including the possibility of exploring the use of all available instruments, such as adequacy. In this way, the benefits of the modernised EU-Chile Association Agreement, currently under negotiation, could be complemented and enhanced.