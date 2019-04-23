Navigation path

Left navigation

Additional tools

Other available languages: FR DE

Back to the search results
European Commission - Statement

Statement by Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission, on the occasion of the death of His Royal Highness Grand Duke Jean of Luxembourg

Brussels, 23 April 2019

I was deeply saddened to learn of the death of His Royal Highness Grand Duke Jean.

 

Like everyone else in Luxembourg, I had enormous respect for a man of great dedication, kindness and courage who throughout his long reign always gave the best of himself to his country. Luxembourg owes him a huge debt. His passing is a great loss to the Grand Duchy and to Europe as a whole.

 

Grand Duke Jean was always close to the people of Luxembourg who are today united in grief. At this sad time my thoughts go out to the Grand Ducal family, to whom I express my sincere condolences.

STATEMENT/19/2228

Press contacts:

General public inquiries: Europe Direct by phone 00 800 67 89 10 11 or by email


Side Bar

Footer