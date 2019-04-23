I was deeply saddened to learn of the death of His Royal Highness Grand Duke Jean.

Like everyone else in Luxembourg, I had enormous respect for a man of great dedication, kindness and courage who throughout his long reign always gave the best of himself to his country. Luxembourg owes him a huge debt. His passing is a great loss to the Grand Duchy and to Europe as a whole.

Grand Duke Jean was always close to the people of Luxembourg who are today united in grief. At this sad time my thoughts go out to the Grand Ducal family, to whom I express my sincere condolences.