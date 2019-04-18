Navigation path

Statement by President Jean-Claude Juncker on the bus accident in Madeira

Brussels, 18 April 2019

It was with deep sadness that I learnt of the tragic bus accident in the Portuguese island of Madeira that claimed the lives of 29 fellow European citizens from Germany, and left many others injured.

Our thoughts are with all the victims. On behalf of the European Commission, I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives. I would like to extend sincere thanks to the rescue services and the authorities in Madeira for their swift action on the ground.

My best wishes for a speedy recovery go to those who were injured in this terrible accident.

