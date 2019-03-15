European Commission - Statement Statement by President Jean-Claude Juncker on the terrorist attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand It was with horror and profound sadness that I learnt of the terrorist attack on the Muslim community in Christchurch, New Zealand.



I offer my sincerest condolences to the loved ones of the victims and the community as a whole. We wish strength and courage to the injured and their families.



This senseless act of brutality on innocent people in their place of worship could not be more opposite to the values and the culture of peace and unity that the European Union shares with New Zealand.



The European Union mourns with you today and we will always stand with you against those who heinously want to destroy our societies and our way of life.