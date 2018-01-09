The following joint statement was issued by President Jean-Claude Juncker and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki following their working dinner in Brussels on 9 January 2017:

"The Prime Minister of Poland and the President of the European Commission had a wide ranging and constructive discussion this evening. They continued the conversation which began at their first meeting in the margins of the December 2017 European Council.

They addressed a broad range of issues of common interest. These issues included the future of the European Union, the Polish position within the European Union as well as EU policies on the internal market, the digital single market, energy and migration.

The Prime Minister and the President also had a detailed discussion of questions related to the Rule of Law.

They agreed that they will meet again to pursue the discussion with a view to making progress by the end of February.

The dinner took place in a friendly atmosphere."