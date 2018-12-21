It is with great sadness that I learned of the tragic incident in a coalmine in Czechia, which claimed the lives of eleven Polish and two Czech miners.

My thoughts go out to the families of the victims, to the national authorities and to the people of Czechia and Poland.

I also want to pay tribute to all miners, the courage and dedication they show each day, and commend the rescue teams' efforts.

In these trying times, Czechia and Poland can count on the European Commission's support and solidarity.