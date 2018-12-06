Today the Council unanimously adopted a declaration on the fight against antisemitism and the development of a common security approach to better protect Jewish communities and institutions. First Vice-President Frans Timmermans and Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality Vera Jourová welcomed this declaration in a joint statement:

"In times of growing antisemitic hatred, the unanimous adoption of the Declaration on the fight against Antisemitism by the 28 EU Member States sends an important signal to the Jewish community; the EU and each of its Member States stand by their side to guarantee their safety and well-being. We will combine our efforts at European and national level to ensure that Jewish Europeans can build a common future for themselves and their children in Europe, together with all Europeans.

This declaration invites Member States and the Commission to take concrete steps to better protect the Jewish community in Europe and to continue their fight against Antisemitism. We cannot have a common fight without a common definition of what we are fighting against. Member States are called to use the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of Antisemitism as a guidance tool, which would be an important step in the fight against Antisemitism.

The European Commission stands firm against any form of Antisemitism, and will continue working hand-in-hand with Member States on this important issue."

Background

The European Commission has a range of actions to combat Antisemitism, such as monitoring how European legislation combating Antisemitism is implemented, and guiding Member States on how to tackle Antisemitic hate crime and hate speech.

In 2015, First-Vice President Timmermans and Commissioner Jourová appointed a Commission Coordinator on combating Antisemitism to liaise with Jewish communities and strengthen the collaboration with international organisations, Member States' authorities and NGOs.

In May 2016 the Commission concluded a Code of Conduct with IT companies to take down illegal hate speech and created a High-level expert group to improve recording of hate crime across the EU.

In January 2017 Commissioner Jourová endorsed the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition on Antisemitism as a useful tool for educational purposes in countering Antisemitism.

In November 2018, the European Union acquired Permanent International Partner status with the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.

On 10 December, the Fundamental Rights Agency – upon request of the Commission - will publish the largest survey ever held among European Jews on their perception and experience of Antisemitism. The survey will serve as a basis for further fact-based policy making to counter Antisemitism.

For More Information

Council Declaration

EU actions against Antisemitism

Fundamental Rights Agency on Antisemitism