At the Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council today, Member States reached a general approach on both the European Labour Authority and the third revision of the Carcinogens and Mutagens Directive. The Council also agreed on a Council Recommendation on access to social protection for workers and the self-employed. The Vice-President for the Euro and Social Dialogue, Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union, Valdis Dombrovskis, and Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility, Marianne Thyssen, welcomed the agreements with the following statement:

"Today is a good day for social Europe. The Council's agreement on the European Labour Authority is a crucial piece of the puzzle to strengthen the fairness of the Internal Market and reinforce the social dimension of the EU. With the Authority, cooperation between national actors and the fight against abuses will become more effective. At the same time, more information will be available to employers and workers on their rights and obligations when working across borders. We hope we can reach a final deal with the European Parliament and the Council under the upcoming Romanian Presidency to have the Authority up and running in 2019 - to the benefit of citizens, businesses and national authorities.

We are also very happy to see that our work to better protect workers against the risk of cancer is advancing well. Under the current mandate, agreements have already been found to limit exposure to 21 cancer-causing chemicals in the workplace, and with today's agreement we are one step closer to better protecting the one million workers that are exposed to another five widely used cancer-causing chemicals. This is Europe at its best: a Europe that protects.

Another important step forward to deliver further on the European Pillar of Social Rights is the Council's agreement on our recommendation on access to social protection for workers and self-employed. With the Recommendation, EU Member States show a shared understanding of key social protection challenges that the new world of work brings. And more importantly, they commit to providing adequate and effective coverage, including by working on the transferability and transparency of rights when people move from one job to the next. This is a key element to better protect people in the changing world of work now and in the future. Member States and the Commission will work together to improve our knowledge base and develop a robust monitoring framework. Progress will be followed-up in the framework of the European Semester.

We thank the Austrian Presidency for its relentless work and we hope we will continue the good work during the trilogues to come so that these crucial files can start producing effects for citizens as soon as possible."

For more information

