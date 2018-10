European Commission - Statement Statement by President Juncker following the provisional release of Diane Rwigara I strongly welcome the provisional release of Diane Rwigara and her mother Adeline Rwigara by the Kimihurura High Court in Rwanda. This is a positive development and part of a wider process that can only be commended. The European Commission will continue to stand by Rwanda in its efforts to promote fundamental freedoms. STATEMENT/18/6048 Press contacts: General public inquiries: Europe Direct by phone 00 800 67 89 10 11 or by email