The United Nations Secretary-General, the President of the European Commission and the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice President of the European Commission, met in New York for their annual meeting in the margins of the seventy-third session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Today, they expressed their determination to further strengthen the cooperation between the United Nations and the European Union. At a time of unprecedented and pressing global challenges, the United Nations and the European Union continue to engage together as positive forces for change to promote and renew full commitment to multilateralism and a rules-based global order, in line with their respective mandates, and to work closely for stability and prosperity to promote a safer and better world for all.

The 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is an opportunity to reaffirm the commitment of the two organisations to stand up for human rights and fundamental freedoms for all across the world. It is also the 70th anniversary of United Nations Peacekeeping, an institution that for seven decades has helped protect the vulnerable and promote peace and security across the globe.

In a rapidly evolving global landscape, the implementation of the reform of the United Nations system is crucial. The European Union is committed to strengthen and further promote the multilateral system, with a reformed UN at its core.

Partnerships with regional organisations are central to the United Nations' preventive action, and the European Union is an indispensable partner of the United Nations, contributing to regional and global peace and security, as well as to sustainable development and human rights. The United Nations and the European Union will also continue to cooperate with other regional organisations such as the African Union, and with sub-regional organisations, including through the United Nations regional offices, cognizant that a closer cooperation among regions is an important pillar of a stronger multilateral architecture.

The Leaders further reiterated their determination to seek innovative and forward-looking solutions to global challenges which require collective action, drawing on all parts of society to maintain the global efforts to tackle climate change, including the Paris agreement, and mobilising private sector investments for sustainable development, with women and youth at the centre of all action. Together, the United Nations and the European Union will continue to reinforce efforts to prevent conflict. Not least, the United Nations and the European Union will also continue to leverage their respective strengths to support the implementation of the landmark 2030 Agenda and its ambitious goals.

The strengthened cooperation between the United Nations and the European Union will continue, notably in areas including the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, addressing global challenges, in conflict prevention and in the promotion of peace and security.