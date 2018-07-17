Commissioner of the Personal Information Protection Commission of Japan, Haruhi Kumazawa, and Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, Věra Jourová, today successfully concluded discussions to recognise each other's personal data protection systems as equivalent. The mutual adequacy finding will create the world's largest area of safe data transfers based on a high level of protection of personal data.

This decision will complement and enhance the benefits of the Economic Partnership Agreement and contribute to the strategic partnership between Japan and the EU.

With this agreement, they reaffirm their commitment to create shared values concerning the protection of personal data, strengthen their cooperation and demonstrate their leadership, in shaping global standards based on a high level of protection of personal data.

The citizens of Japan and the EU will benefit from strong protection of their personal data while companies will benefit from the unhindered safe and free data transfers to each other's economies.

The adequacy dialogue confirmed the mutual understanding of measures based on the Japanese Act on the Protection of Personal Information (APPI) and the role of the independent personal data protection authority, the Personal Information Protection Commission (PPC), and measures based on the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and its governance structure.

They commit to complete their relevant internal procedures required for the framework for mutual and smooth transfer of personal data between Japan and the EU to become operational by autumn 2018.

