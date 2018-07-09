Many people have lost their lives, hundreds of thousands lost their livelihoods and have been displaced, with many others in further danger due to the deadly flooding and landslides in Western Japan.

At this difficult time, the European Union stands in full solidarity with the people and authorities of Japan. We express our condolences to all those who lost their loved ones.

Right now our thoughts are with the brave first responders, the emergency services and the volunteers who are engaged in the search and rescue operations, doing everything possible to save lives and to help people in need.



The European Union stands ready to provide any assistance to our Japanese friends.