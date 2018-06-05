Navigation path

Statement by Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, Christos Stylianides, on the volcanic eruption in Guatemala

Brussels, 5 June 2018

The European Union expresses its solidarity with the people and authorities of Guatemala at this difficult time. 

Our thoughts are with all the victims and their families and those missing as well as with the brave first responders and the emergency services working day and night to save lives and search for survivors.

The EU's emergency Copernicus satellite mapping service has been activated to help with the search and rescue operations. 

The EU stands by the people of Guatemala and is ready to provide further assistance. 

