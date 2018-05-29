European Commission - Statement Statement by President Juncker on Italy The President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, wishes to put on record his conviction that Italy's fate does not lie in the hands of the financial markets. Regardless of which political party may be in power, Italy is a founding member of the European Union that has contributed immensely to European integration. President Juncker is convinced that Italy will continue on its European path. The Commission is ready to work with Italy with responsibility and mutual respect. Italy deserves respect. STATEMENT/18/3982