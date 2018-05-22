Today's decision by the Council to adopt the text of the Regulation providing new rules for organic farming clears the final hurdle for the modernisation of the sector and the harmonisation of rules covering organic production both within the European Union and in non-EU countries.

Speaking after the Council had approved the text of the Regulation today, Phil Hogan, Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, said:

"Today is a day for which a lot of people worked very hard and showed tremendous patience. The approval by the Council of the text of the Regulation allows existing and potential organic producers to plan with confidence and certainty on the basis of new rules which will enter into force on 1 January 2021.

The organic sector has been steadily increasing in importance – by 125% over the past ten years alone - but that growth was compromised by rules that were no longer fit-for-purpose. One of the great successes of the Common Agricultural Policy and associated agricultural legislation has been its ability to adapt to meet new challenges and opportunities.

The European organic sector is on an upward trajectory and this Regulation will support the sector's growth by providing an appropriate legislation framework.

Producers, operators and trade partners now have two and half years to adapt to the new legislative framework which is also designed to protect the interests of the European consumer. The new legislative environment is a growth-friendly one which will contribute to this increasingly important and mainstream sector achieving its undoubted potential, based on the principle of a level-playing field."

