Navigation path

Left navigation

Additional tools

Other available languages: none

Back to the search results
European Commission - Statement

Statement by European Institutions on staff-level agreement reached with Greek authorities

Brussels, 19 May 2018

The mission of Institutions to Athens has concluded.

A staff-level agreement has been reached on a package of reforms required for the successful completion of the 4th review of the European Stability Mechanism programme. This agreement will be presented to the Eurogroup of 24 May 2018.

The Greek authorities aim to implement these measures as swiftly as possible in advance of  the Eurogroup of 21 June 2018. To this end, intensive exchanges between the Institutions and the Greek authorities will continue in the coming weeks.

STATEMENT/18/3872

Press contacts:

General public inquiries: Europe Direct by phone 00 800 67 89 10 11 or by email


Side Bar

Footer