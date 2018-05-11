European Commission - Statement Statement on the latest Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management and EU Ebola Coordinator Christos Stylianides issues the following statement: “Following the latest Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the European Union offers its full support to help. We are closely monitoring the situation and have been in constant contact with the national authorities, the World Health Organisation and partners on the ground since the outset. The EU stands ready to deploy rapid assistance on the ground in close coordination with our partners such as the deployment of the European Medical Corps. Lessons learnt from past outbreaks tell us that we can never let our guard down. We will do all we can to support efforts to manage and contain the spread of the disease.” STATEMENT/18/3762 Press contacts: General public inquiries: Europe Direct by phone 00 800 67 89 10 11 or by email