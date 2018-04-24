It is with shock and sorrow that I learnt of the tragic attack in Toronto on Monday afternoon. I send my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, as well as to Prime Minister Trudeau and to all Canadians.

We hold a special thought for the heroic first responders whose calm and courage resolved the stand off without a single shot being fired. Their actions undoubtedly saved many more lives and we all owe them a debt of gratitude.

The European Union stands with the great city of Toronto and we will put any and all means at the disposal of the Canadian authorities should ever this be needed.