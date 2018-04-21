After several months of intense negotiations, this afternoon we reached an agreement in principle on trade and investment between the European Union and Mexico, as part of the modernisation of our bilateral legal framework.

This will contribute to making our trade relationship fit to face the opportunities and challenges of the 21st century.

The European Union and Mexico stand together for open, fair and rules-based trade.

Our negotiators will now continue their work to resolve the remaining technical issues and finalise the full legal text so that our citizens and enterprises can start reaping its benefits as soon as possible.