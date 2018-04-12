Today, EU Member States adopted the Commission's proposal to revise the Europass framework. The revision, which aims at simplifying and modernising the Europass CV and other skills tools for the digital age, will enable people across the EU to make their skills and qualifications more visible, and will help policy makers to anticipate labour market needs and trends. With today's agreement, the Commission has now delivered on all ten actions announced under the Skills Agenda for Europe, launched in June 2016.

In reaction to the agreement of the Member States, Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility, Marianne Thyssen, said:

"I warmly welcome today's adoption in Council of the revision of the Europass Decision. With this final legislative adoption, we have now fully delivered on all 10 actions of the Skills Agenda for Europe.

For over a decade, Europass has been a key tool to support better communication and understanding of skills and qualifications. It has served as a crucial bridge between the worlds of work and education and training. There are over 55,000 visits a day to the Europass portal and over 100 million downloads of the Europass CV since 2004.

Europass has clearly demonstrated its added value as a vehicle to communicate skills across the EU, but it has to evolve in parallel to challenges and opportunities in the digital age.

Thanks to today's adoption of our proposal to modernise Europass, the framework will offer an e-portfolio for storing and sharing information, tools for people to self-assess their skills and tools for describing formal and informal learning as well as qualifications.

For the first time, Europass will also offer information to support career management including information on trends and demands in the labour market and on guidance and learning opportunities across Europe.

The Commission looks forward to beginning work on implementation of this new era for Europass in close co-operation with the Member States and stakeholders. I wish to thank all those involved for their commitment to ensuring better tools and services for skills and qualifications for our citizens."

Background

The Commission adopted a proposal to revise the 2004 Europass Decision as one of the ten actions under the Skills Agenda for Europe, in October 2016.

The Decision adopted today builds on the Commission proposal put forward in October 2016, which in turn was inspired by feedback, consultation and important contributions by Member States, Social Partners and stakeholders. Important contributions included the Opinion of the European Economic and Social Committee and consultation with the Committee of Regions. The Framework delivers on the Communications on the New Skills Agenda for Europe and also contributes to the roll-out of the European Pillar of Social Rights.

For More Information

Press release: A new Europass framework: helping people make their skills and qualifications more visible