Statement by Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, Christos Stylianides on the killing of aid workers in Nigeria

Brussels, 2 March 2018

An attack in north east Nigeria has resulted in many casualties, with humanitarian aid workers among the victims. This senseless violence is a grave violation of all humanitarian principles.

Right now, our thoughts are with families, friends and organisations of all those affected and the most vulnerable people aid workers strive to help in Nigeria. Humanitarian workers are not a target. Saving lives should not cost lives.

At this difficult time, the European Union stands by the Nigerian authorities and people. These attacks will never deter our commitment to support those most in need in Nigeria.

