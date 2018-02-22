"In a Union founded on the principles of dignity, justice and solidarity, victims deserve support and protection to help rebuild their lives.

The European Union has in place the highest standards when it comes to victims' rights. The Victims' Rights Directive ensures that all victims of crime in Europe receive proper support, protection and access to justice, wherever they are in Europe.

Unfortunately, these rights will remain only words, if they are not applied in practice by Member States. I deeply regret that some EU countries still have not completely transposed these rules since November 2015. I call once again on these countries to take action without further delay. This is a double injustice for the victim.

The Commission has made the implementation of the Directive a priority and we are determined to ensure that it is complete, correct and that it works well in practice. In addition, President Juncker appointed as Special Advisor for the compensation of victims of crime, Ms Joëlle Milquet, who is working on improving compensation across the EU.



One of the quality tests of our justice systems is how well we treat our victims. A better protection of victims' rights will give citizens trust in their justice system."

Background

Every year across the EU, around 1 in 7 people fall victim to crime.

In March 2017, the EU adopted rules to strengthen the rights of victims of terrorism which will be transposed by September this year.

In October 2017, Joëlle Milquet has been appointed Special Adviser to President Jean-Claude Juncker for the compensation of victims of crime. Her role is to advise the President on how the Commission can foster a better implementation of the existing rules on the compensation of victims of crime, including victims of terrorism.

Early February, Commissioner Jourová took part to the High Level Experts' meeting on victims' rights. Experts concluded that although there has been progress in the area of victims 'protection, rules on victims' rights are not always well implemented.

To fight violence against women, the Commission dedicated a campaign and funding to protect women victims of such violence.

