European Commission - EUROSTAT Energy consumption in 2017 - Energy consumption in the EU increased by 1% in 2017 - Gap to energy efficiency target for 2020 continued to widen In 2017, energy consumption in the European Union (EU) continued to increase for the third consecutive year, thus moving away from the energy efficiency targets. Primary energy consumption amounted to 1 561 million tonnes of oil equivalent (Mtoe), while final energy consumption reached 1 222 Mtoe. Compared with last year, both levels increased by around 1%. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/19/891