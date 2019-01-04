Navigation path

Flash estimate - December 2018 - Euro area annual inflation down to 1.6%

Brussels, 4 January 2019

Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 1.6% in December 2018, down from 1.9% in November 2018, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

STAT/19/82


