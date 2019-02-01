Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 1.4% in January 2019 according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.
Accessibility tools
Service tools
Language selector
Navigation path
Left navigation
Additional tools
|
Flash estimate – January 2019 - Euro area annual inflation expected to be 1.4%
Brussels, 1 February 2019
Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 1.4% in January 2019 according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.
STAT/19/823
Side Bar