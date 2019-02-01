Navigation path

Left navigation

Additional tools

Other available languages: FR DE

Back to the search results
European Commission - EUROSTAT

Flash estimate – January 2019 - Euro area annual inflation expected to be 1.4%

Brussels, 1 February 2019

Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 1.4% in January 2019 according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Full text available on EUROSTAT website

STAT/19/823


Side Bar

Footer